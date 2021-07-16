ACCOR ACQUISITION COMPANY S.A.: AAC - Number of shares and voting rights - 30062021

Regulated information

July 16, 2021

Declaration pursuant to article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Date Number of shares outstanding Number of potential voting rights Number of exercisable voting rights 06/30/2021 38,566,000

38,566,000 38,566,000

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

lZttlJttZWfFy2lwlctnmWmXmG1hkmOVZZaalGdvZJ2YbZtilJpkasqcZnBhl2tm

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-70260-aac-number-of-shares-and-voting-rights-30062021.pdf