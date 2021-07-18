ATX TR with yet another week of consolidation. News came from AT&S, Kapsch, S Immo, Austrian Post, OMV, A1 Telekom Austria, Strabag, Vienna Airport, Marinomed, Uniqa, CA Immo(2), Andritz, XB Systems. Round 2 from http://www.boerse-social.com/tournament is finished. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR down -1,11% to 6.800,63 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 24,41%. Up to now there were 86 days with a positive and 51 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 4,35% away, from the low 24,41%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2021 is Monday with 0,41%, the weakest is Friday with 0,02%. These are the best-performers this week: Österreichische Post 2,84% in front of Uniqa 2,77% and Semperit 2,76%. And the following stocks performed worst: DO&CO -9,7% ...

