Strabag: Construction group Strabag announces the following: Group companies Strabag AG and F. Lang u. K. Menhofer Baugesellschaft m.b.H. & Co. KG have issued an acknowledgement as part of a settlement in the antitrust proceedings pending against them. Subsequently, the Federal Competition Authority (BWB) today filed an application with the Cartel Court for a fine against the two companies in the amount of Euro 45.37 mn. The settlement is being made against the background of an investigation that was opened in spring 2017 against Strabag AG and F. Lang u. K. Menhofer Baugesellschaft m.b.H. & Co. KG, along with numerous other construction companies, regarding allegations of anti-competitive agreements for construction projects in Austria in the period from 2002 to 2017. Both ...

