SES-IMAGOTAG: SES-imagotag: KIWI, member of NorgesGruppen, renews its trust in SES-imagotag

KIWI, member of NorgesGruppen,

renews its trust in SES-imagotag

2.1 million new-generation labels will be implemented in KIWI stores across Norway

Former digital labels will be collected and refurbished by SES-imagotag

SES-imagotag, (Euronext: SESL, FR0010282822) the global leader in Electronic Shelf Labels (ESLs) and digital solutions for physical retail, today announced that it has been selected by KIWI, together with its partner Diebold Nixdorf, to renew the ESL technology previously deployed by the Group in hundreds of KIWI stores across Norway.

After being one of the first retail chains in Scandinavia to massively roll-out electronic labels in store, KIWI will benefit from the latest ESL technology available in the industry with this new contract. 320 locations were already successfully equipped in autumn 2020 and a second wave is signed for a roll-out in 120 additional stores in autumn 2021/spring 2022. SES-imagotag and Diebold Nixdorf in collaboration with KIWI will also oversee the collect and refurbishment of existing in-store labels, emphasizing sustainability and recyclability as key drivers of the Group strategy.

Sébastien Fourcy, SEVP EMEA at SES-imagotag, commented: "We are thrilled to continue our collaboration with KIWI to help them achieve their digital transformation through this contract with a historical partner. Giving a second life to labels with refurbishment is a step further in our Roadmap for Positive Retail initiative, and it highlights our commitment towards circular economy objectives. Last, this new success story with a key retailer in the Nordic countries further cements our leading position in the region."

About SES-imagotag and the VUSION Retail IoT platform

SES-imagotag is a fast-growing retail tech company, listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange, with revenues around €250 million. The company is the world leader in smart digital labels and IoT solutions for physical retail, serving over 300 large retailers around the world in Europe, Asia and America.

SES-imagotag has developed the VUSION Retail IOT technology platform to help retailers transform their physical stores into high value digital assets, more automated, data-driven, and connected in real-time to suppliers and consumers. VUSION improves pricing agility, accuracy and integrity; enables omni channel synchronization of prices, product information and marketing content; and increases the productivity of shelf replenishment and in-store picking for online orders. VUSION improves employee satisfaction by freeing up time from cumbersome low value-added tasks and allowing them to focus on customer service and merchandizing tasks. VUSION connects shelves to the cloud, providing real-time accurate information on product availability and location, allowing for reduced inventory, out-of-stock and waste, as well as improved on-shelf availability and merchandizing compliance. VUSION empowers consumers with better product, nutritional and traceability information at the shelf and enables a frictionless in-store shopping experience with features such as product search, pathfinding and cashier-less scan & pay features.

www.ses-imagotag.com

SES-imagotag is listed in compartment B of the Euronext Paris

Ticker: SESL - ISIN code: FR0010282822 - Reuters: SESL.PA - Bloomberg: SES

Contact

Shan - Investor Relations & Financial Communications

Aliénor Kuentz - Tel: +33 (0)1 42 86 82 45 / sesimagotag@shan.fr

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

m26ck8qaamyYnJubYseZmGFomppkx5PHmWeaxpdxYp3FaJ5hmWmSZ5ubZnBhmGVv

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-70309-ses-imagotag_kiwi_pr.pdf