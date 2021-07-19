NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Information regarding Nasdaq Clearing reports for 2021-07-19 no 23/21

Nasdaq Clearing would like to inform its Participants about the technical issue related to clearing reports "Trades" (file name starts with: NTRD)for 2021-07-19, which were not created on time or could have contained incomplete information. Corrected clearing reports "Trades" for 2021-07-19 containing all data were re-created today (2021-07-20) between 15:00-15:30 CET for the previous business day and are now available to members via Q-Port, CW1 and SFTP.