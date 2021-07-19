Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.07.2021
Der große Gewinner! Fast alle Indikatoren auf "Strong Buy"
GlobeNewswire
20.07.2021 | 17:17
72 Leser
Fixed Income: Information regarding Nasdaq Clearing reports for 2021-07-19 no 23/21

Nasdaq Clearing would like to inform its Participants about the technical issue
related to clearing reports "Trades" (file name starts with: NTRD) for
2021-07-19, which were not created on time or could have contained incomplete
information. 

Corrected clearing reports "Trades" for 2021-07-19 containing all data, were
re-created today (2021-07-20) between 15:00-15:30 CET for the previous business
day and are now available to members via Q-Port, CW1 and SFTP.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
