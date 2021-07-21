Bar Harbor Bank and Trust: Bar Harbor Bankshares Reports Second Quarter Results; Declares Dividend

BAR HARBOR, ME / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American:BHB) reported second quarter 2021 net income of $9.0 million or $0.60 per share from $8.5 million or $0.55 per share in the same quarter of 2020, an increase of 9% in earnings per share. Core earnings (non-GAAP) were $9.4 million, or $0.63 per share, compared to $8.6 million, or $0.56 per share for the same periods. Non-core items (non-GAAP) reduced net income in the second quarter 2021 by $384 thousand, or $0.02 per share.

SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (compared to the second quarter 2020, unless otherwise noted)

9% growth in earnings per share, 13% growth in core earnings (non-GAAP)

0.97% return on assets; 1.01% core return on assets (non-GAAP)

8% annualized total commercial loan growth, excluding PPP loans

14% annualized increase in core deposits

13% increase in fee income

Exceptional credit quality

President and Chief Executive Officer, Curtis C. Simard stated, "We had another quarter of double-digit core earnings growth and core return on assets of over 1.00%. Profitability increased on higher fee income driven from growth in core deposits and assets under management (AUM). Customer service income returned to pre-pandemic levels suggesting a potentially meaningful recovery in regional activity, augmented by a lift from our previously announced fee strategies implemented at the start of this year. The 8% annualized growth in commercial loans during the quarter, excluding PPP, reflects our commitment to meeting the needs of our existing customers and developing new relationships as we navigate past PPP activities. Our Wealth Management business continues to be a significant contributor to total non-interest income while our Retail and Commercial loan teams continue to generate new core deposit accounts, especially in DDA categories. More than 1,000 new banking relationships were created in the second quarter, highlighting both existing customer retention efforts and new customer initiatives. With the increase in mortgage rates late in the first quarter, we chose to opportunistically add balances to the balance sheet which helped stem the attrition. However, a focus on IRR management remains top of mind."

Mr. Simard continued, "We continued to organically grow our capital levels expanding tangible equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) to 8.23%, while maintaining exceptional credit quality. All credit metrics remain strong and further improved in the quarter, primarily marked by lower past dues, minimal net charge-offs and improved coverage ratios. Overall, we continue to see favorable migration in risk ratings across most loan categories. Loan modification concessions made during the pandemic have essentially all resumed normal repayment schedules as of the end of the quarter."

Mr. Simard stated, "As we think about net interest margin (NIM) quarter over quarter, the second quarter had substantially less PPP fee acceleration and was further impacted by the excess cash on hand. Of note, $105 million of wholesale deposits matured on the last day of the quarter which will benefit our cost of funds going forward. We are starting to see a leveling off of NIM, excluding non-recurring items, as reliance on wholesale borrowings continues to be reduced and DDA growth continues. Given our overall asset sensitive balance sheet position and a more core-funded profile, we are well positioned for when rates start to move back up. Excluding the effects of one-time items, our second quarter NIM was 2.95% compared with the same adjusted metric of 2.86% in the first quarter 2021."

Mr. Simard commented, "In the first quarter, we announced the initiation of a comprehensive review of our non-interest expenses which included an annual reduction to salary and benefits of more than $3.0 million, along with additional cost savings associated with vendor contracts and process efficiencies. While some savings have been immediately realized in our second quarter run-rates, others will be phased in depending on contract timelines. As we continue to resume business-as-usual activities, we are also rolling out cost containment initiatives to absorb any potential increases associated with pandemic-delayed expenses. Lastly, we evaluate profitability at each branch within our footprint, at least annually, taking into consideration the unique geography of Northern New England and our customer needs."

Mr. Simard concluded, "As we move into the second half of the year, we are encouraged by an improving economic outlook and better operating conditions. Our collective resilience has prepared and positioned us to move forward with the same resolve that has sustained us throughout the pandemic. We have a unique complementary footprint that is enabling us to utilize all earnings levers that align with our model and strategy. We look forward to continuing to serve our customers and communities in the way they are accustomed to."

DIVIDEND DECLARED

The Board of Directors voted to declare a cash dividend of $0.24 per share to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 17, 2021, payable on September 17, 2021. This dividend equates to a 3.35% annualized yield based on the $28.62 closing price of the Company's common stock at the end of the second quarter of 2021.

FINANCIAL CONDITION

Total assets were $3.6 billion at the end of the second quarter as the Company leveraged excess cash liquidity to reduce maturing brokered deposits of $104.7 million during the quarter. Loans decreased $35.5 million during the quarter, or 6% on an annualized basis, primarily due to PPP loan forgiveness and prepayments on residential loans.

During the quarter we developed 76 new commercial relationships, resulting in commercial real estate loan growth of 6% on an annualized basis and commercial and industrial loan growth 13% on an annualized basis, exclusive of PPP loans. PPP loan balances totaled $65.9 million at quarter-end, consisting of $62.7 million of 2021 originations and $3.2 million from 2020. Unearned deferred fee balances on PPP loans totaled $3.7 million at the end of the quarter. These balances are expected to be realized through early 2022. COVID loan modifications totaled $19.0 million, down from $43.0 million at the end of the first quarter 2021, as 97% of modified loans have resumed normal payment schedules. Total residential loans decreased $47.5 million, which includes $84.0 million of originations, $56.0 million of sales in the secondary market and $75.5 million of prepayments/amortization. Total originations during the quarter included $51.0 million that was sold on the secondary market and $33.0 million that was recorded on the balance sheet.

The allowance for credit losses decreased to $22.8 million during the second quarter due to stronger economic forecasts, offset by changes in overall loan mix. Net charge offs totaled $73 thousand, or less than 0.01% of the total loan portfolio, and non-accruing loans decreased to $13.6 million, or 0.54% of the total loans. The ratio of past due loans to total loans improved to 0.15% of total loans at June 30, 2021, decreasing from 0.44% in the first quarter of 2021. Commercial past due loans totaled $1.9 million at quarter end, which is the lowest level since 2016 when the portfolio was approximately 36% of its current size.

Total deposits decreased $90.0 million to $2.8 billion during the quarter, due to lower time deposits, offset by significant growth in core deposits. Core deposits increased $77.8 million, or 14% on an annualized basis, during the quarter. Over 1,000 new customer relationships were added in the quarter. Time deposits decreased $167.7 million during the quarter, primarily due to $104.7 million of brokered deposits not being replaced upon maturity due to excess liquidity. Retail time deposits decreased $63.0 million as customers moved funds to transactional accounts upon contractual maturity.

The Company's book value per share was $27.76 at June 30, 2021, compared with $27.13 at the end of the first quarter 2021. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP measure) was $19.30 at the end of the second quarter 2021, compared to $18.64 at the end of the first quarter 2021, equating to an annualized growth rate of 14%. Other comprehensive income included unrealized gains on securities totaling $7.2 million in the second quarter 2021 compared to $4.5 million at the end of the first quarter 2021.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Net income in the second quarter 2021 was $9.0 million, or $0.60 per share, compared to $8.5 million, or $0.55 per share, in the same quarter of 2020. Net income benefited from higher fee income and a credit provision recapture in the quarter. Core earnings totaled $9.4 million or $0.63 per share, compared to $8.6 million, or $0.56 per share, in the same quarter of 2020. Non-core items (non-GAAP) reduced net income by $384 thousand and $119 thousand in second quarters of 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Net interest margin equaled 2.74% compared to 2.93% in the same period of 2020. PPP loans contributed 7 basis points to NIM during the quarter as the majority of the remaining 2020 originations were forgiven. Accretion on PPP loans originated in 2021 are not expected to materially affect NIM until loans are forgiven starting in the third quarter 2021. Interest-bearing cash balances, held mostly at the Federal Reserve Bank, reduced NIM by 19 basis points. The yield on earning assets totaled 3.26% compared to 3.73% in the second quarter 2020. Excluding the impact of PPP and excess cash, the yield on earning assets totaled 3.44% and 3.98% for the same periods. Costs of funds decreased to 0.66% from 0.96% in the second quarter 2020 due to lower deposit rates and reductions to wholesale funding afforded by significant growth in core deposits. Brokered deposits that matured during second quarter carried 9 basis points of the total funding cost.

The provision for credit losses for the quarter was a benefit of $765 thousand, compared to an expense of $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2020. The provision recapture in the second quarter 2021 is attributable to improving economic forecasts and strong credit quality, offset by shifts in our loan mix.

Non-interest income in the second quarter 2021 equaled $9.5 million, compared to $9.7 million in the same quarter of 2020. Non-interest income, excluding gain on sales of securities, increased 13% on higher customer service fees, wealth management income, and gains on loan sales. Wealth management income increased 20% over the same quarter of 2020 as assets under management increased to $2.4 billion or 12% compared to the same period of 2020. Customer service fees increased $818 thousand compared to the second quarter of 2020 as customer activity and transactions now exceed pre-pandemic levels. Mortgage banking activities continue to contribute a significant amount of fee income, increasing to $1.6 million, compared to $1.1 million in the same period of 2020.

Non-interest expense improved to $21.7 million in the second quarter 2021 from $22.3 million in the same quarter of 2020. Salaries and benefits expense decreased 5% due to implementing workforce reduction programs at the beginning of the second quarter. Non-core expenses (non-GAAP) in the second quarter 2021 totaled $553 thousand and were mostly one-time reduction in workforce. In the same quarter of 2020 non-core expenses (non-GAAP) totaled $1.5 million and included costs to consolidate our wealth management systems and a loss on debt extinguishment.

BACKGROUND

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American: BHB) is the parent company of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Founded in 1887, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is a true community bank serving the financial needs of its clients for over 130 years. Bar Harbor provides full-service community banking with office locations in all three Northern New England states of Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. For more information, visit www.barharbor.bank .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements under the headings "SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS", "FINANCIAL CONDITION" and "RESULTS OF OPERATIONS" contained in this document, that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended ("Exchange Act"), and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this earnings release the words "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "plan," "potential," "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "expect," "target" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but these terms are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including among other things, changes in general economic and business conditions, increased competitive pressures, changes in the interest rate environment, legislative and regulatory change, changes in the financial markets, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed from time to time in documents that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to those discussed in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and any subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Because of these and other uncertainties, the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, may be materially different from the results indicated by these forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company's past results of operations do not necessarily indicate future results. You should not place undue reliance on any of the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they were made. The Company is not undertaking an obligation to update forward-looking statements, even though its situation may change in the future, except as required under federal securities law. The Company qualifies all of its forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide the reader with additional supplemental perspectives on operating results, performance trends, and financial condition. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is provided below. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders. An item which management excludes when computing non-GAAP core earnings can be of substantial importance to the Company's results for any particular quarter or year. The Company's non-GAAP core earnings information set forth is not necessarily comparable to non- GAAP information which may be presented by other companies. Each non-GAAP measure used by the Company in this report as supplemental financial data should be considered in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information.

The Company utilizes the non-GAAP measure of core earnings in evaluating operating trends, including components for core revenue and expense. These measures exclude amounts which the Company views as unrelated to its normalized operations, including gains/losses on securities, premises, equipment and other real estate owned, acquisition costs, restructuring costs, legal settlements, and systems conversion costs. Non-GAAP adjustments are presented net of an adjustment for income tax expense.

The Company also calculates core earnings per share based on its measure of core earnings. The Company views these amounts as important to understanding its operating trends, particularly due to the impact of accounting standards related to acquisition activity. Analysts also rely on these measures in estimating and evaluating the Company's performance. Management also believes that the computation of non-GAAP core earnings and core earnings per share may facilitate the comparison of the Company to other companies in the financial services industry. The Company also adjusts certain equity related measures to exclude intangible assets due to the importance of these measures to the investment community.

TABLE INDEX CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SCHEDULES (UNAUDITED) A Selected Financial Highlights B Footnotes to Selected Financial Highlights C Balance Sheets D Loan and Deposit Analysis E Statements of Income F Statements of Income (Five Quarter Trend) G Average Yields and Costs H Average Balances I Asset Quality Analysis J Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Five Quarter Trend) and Supplementary Data

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED

At or for the Quarters Ended Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 PER SHARE DATA









Net earnings, diluted $ 0.60 $ 0.63 $ 0.58 $ 0.56 $ 0.55 Core earnings, diluted (1) (2) 0.63 0.68 0.62 0.61 0.56 Total book value 27.76 27.13 27.58 27.09 26.56 Tangible book value (2) 19.30 18.64 19.05 18.56 18.18 Market price at period end 28.62 29.42 22.59 20.55 22.39 Dividends 0.24 0.22 0.22 0.22 0.22 PERFORMANCE RATIOS (3) Return on assets 0.97 % 1.03 % 0.92 % 0.88 % 0.90 % Core return on assets (1) (2) 1.01 1.11 0.98 0.96 0.91 Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets 1.13 1.22 1.30 1.29 1.27 Core pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets (1) (2) 1.18 1.32 1.38 1.39 1.29 Return on equity 8.76 9.45 8.39 8.22 8.40 Core return on equity (1) (2) 9.13 10.13 8.95 8.98 8.52 Return on tangible equity 12.88 14.01 12.45 12.24 12.55 Core return on tangible equity (1) (2) 13.42 15.00 13.27 13.36 12.72 Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (FTE) (2) (4) 2.74 2.88 3.02 2.90 2.93 Core net interest margin (1) (2) (5) 2.67 2.78 2.79 2.89 2.92 Efficiency ratio (2) 63.45 61.95 61.98 59.47 60.67 ORGANIC GROWTH (Year-to-date, annualized) (2) Total commercial loans 9 % 14 % 17 % 27 % 33 % Total loans (4 ) (2 ) (3 ) 3 5 Total deposits (6 ) 1 8 12 (0) FINANCIAL DATA (In millions) Total assets $ 3,640 $ 3,730 $ 3,726 $ 3,860 $ 3,780 Total earning assets (6) 3,274 3,371 3,360 3,496 3,414 Total investments 636 641 599 619 662 Total loans 2,516 2,551 2,563 2,685 2,706 Allowance for credit losses 23 24 19 18 17 Total goodwill and intangible assets 127 127 127 127 128 Total deposits 2,822 2,912 2,906 2,935 2,695 Total shareholders' equity 416 406 411 404 404 Net income 9 9 9 8 8 Core earnings (1) (2) 9 10 9 9 9 ASSET QUALITY AND CONDITION RATIOS Net charge-offs (current quarter annualized)/average loans 0.01 % 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.06 % 0.02 % Allowance for credit losses/total loans 0.91 0.93 0.74 0.67 0.61 Loans/deposits 89 88 88 91 100 Shareholders' equity to total assets 11.42 10.87 11.04 10.48 10.69 Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets 8.23 7.73 7.90 7.42 7.57

(1) Core measurements are non-GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude net non-operating charges primarily related to acquisitions, restructurings, system conversions, loss on debt extinguishment and gain or loss on sale of securities, other real estate owned and premises and equipment. Refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures in table J for additional information.

(2) Non-GAAP financial measure.

(3) All performance ratios are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable.

(4) Fully taxable equivalent considers the impact of tax-advantaged investment securities and loans.

(5) Core net interest margin excludes Paycheck Protection Program loans.

(6) Earning assets includes non-accruing loans and interest-bearing deposits with other banks. Securities are valued at amortized cost.

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED

Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, (in thousands) 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Assets









Cash and due from banks $ 41,440 $ 39,039 $ 27,566 $ 22,722 $ 24,430 Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 132,278 184,473 198,441 192,935 46,243 Total cash and cash equivalents 173,718 223,512 226,007 215,657 70,673 Securities available for sale 621,849 626,403 585,046 604,529 641,574 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 14,145 14,826 14,036 13,975 20,265 Total securities 635,994 641,229 599,082 618,504 661,839 Loans held for sale 7,942 10,148 23,988 23,721 22,979 Total loans 2,515,560 2,551,064 2,562,885 2,684,970 2,706,438 Less: Allowance for credit losses (22,815 ) (23,653 ) (19,082 ) (17,907 ) (16,509 ) Net loans 2,492,745 2,527,411 2,543,803 2,667,063 2,689,929 Premises and equipment, net 51,119 52,253 52,458 51,424 50,464 Other real estate owned - - - 1,983 2,318 Goodwill 119,477 119,477 119,477 119,477 119,477 Other intangible assets 7,198 7,431 7,670 7,913 8,155 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 78,886 78,388 77,870 77,388 76,896 Deferred tax asset, net 4,349 5,639 1,745 2,180 2,451 Other assets 68,247 64,742 73,662 74,400 75,084 Total assets $ 3,639,675 $ 3,730,230 $ 3,725,762 $ 3,859,710 $ 3,780,265 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Demand and other non-interest bearing deposits $ 599,598 $ 586,487 $ 544,636 $ 515,064 $ 504,325 NOW deposits 802,681 761,817 738,849 706,048 642,908 Savings deposits 578,361 560,095 521,638 511,938 466,668 Money market deposits 371,075 365,507 402,731 388,356 402,835 Time deposits 470,758 638,436 698,361 813,509 678,126 Total deposits 2,822,473 2,912,342 2,906,215 2,934,915 2,694,862 Senior borrowings 279,991 292,210 276,062 385,472 546,863 Subordinated borrowings 60,042 60,003 59,961 59,920 59,879 Total borrowings 340,033 352,213 336,023 445,392 606,742 Other liabilities 61,597 60,094 72,183 74,958 74,487 Total liabilities 3,224,103 3,324,649 3,314,421 3,455,265 3,376,091 Total common shareholders' equity 415,572 405,581 411,341 404,445 404,174 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,639,675 $ 3,730,230 $ 3,725,762 $ 3,859,710 $ 3,780,265 Net shares outstanding 14,972 14,950 14,916 14,929 15,214

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

CONSOLIDATED LOAN & DEPOSIT ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED

LOAN ANALYSIS





















Annualized

Growth % Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Quarter Year to (in thousands) 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 End Date Commercial real estate $ 1,135,857 $ 1,118,669 $ 1,084,381 $ 1,045,635 $ 982,070 6 % 9 % Commercial and industrial 327,729 317,500 323,864 324,647 340,898 13 2 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) 65,918 77,878 53,774 131,537 131,626 (61 ) 45 Total commercial loans 1,529,504 1,514,047 1,462,019 1,501,819 1,454,594 4 9 Total commercial loans, excluding PPP 1,463,586 1,436,169 1,408,245 1,370,282 1,322,968 8 8 Residential real estate 822,774 868,084 923,891 997,485 1,060,729 (21 ) (22 ) Consumer 103,589 106,835 113,544 119,340 124,197 (12 ) (18 ) Tax exempt and other 59,693 62,098 63,431 66,326 66,918 (15 ) (12 ) Total loans $ 2,515,560 $ 2,551,064 $ 2,562,885 $ 2,684,970 $ 2,706,438 (6 )% (4 )%

DEPOSIT ANALYSIS











Annualized

Growth % Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Quarter Year to (in thousands) 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 End Date Demand $ 599,598 $ 586,487 $ 544,636 $ 515,064 $ 504,325 9 % 20 % NOW 802,681 761,817 738,849 706,048 642,908 21 17 Savings 578,361 560,095 521,638 511,938 466,668 13 22 Money market 371,075 365,507 402,731 388,356 402,835 6 (16 ) Total non-maturity deposits 2,351,715 2,273,906 2,207,854 2,121,406 2,016,736 14 13 Total time deposits 470,758 638,436 698,361 813,509 678,126 * (65 ) Total deposits $ 2,822,473 $ 2,912,342 $ 2,906,215 $ 2,934,915 $ 2,694,862 (12 )% (6 )%

*Indicates ratios of 100% or greater.

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Interest and dividend income







Loans $ 23,191 $ 26,493 $ 47,396 $ 54,480 Securities and other 3,992 4,942 7,971 10,449 Total interest and dividend income 27,183 31,435 55,367 64,929 Interest expense Deposits 2,603 4,548 5,554 10,568 Borrowings 1,826 2,297 3,637 5,208 Total interest expense 4,429 6,845 9,191 15,776 Net interest income 22,754 24,590 46,176 49,153 Provision for credit losses (765 ) 1,354 (1,254 ) 2,465 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 23,519 23,236 47,430 46,688 Non-interest income Trust and investment management fee income 3,801 3,159 7,467 6,528 Customer service fees 3,257 2,439 6,227 5,551 Gain on sales of securities, net 50 1,351 50 1,486 Mortgage banking income 1,553 1,124 4,123 1,581 Bank-owned life insurance income 498 496 1,016 1,033 Customer derivative income 86 513 496 1,101 Other income 260 628 374 851 Total non-interest income 9,505 9,710 19,753 18,131 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 11,356 11,909 23,532 23,793 Occupancy and equipment 3,894 3,860 8,222 8,280 Loss (gain) on sales of premises and equipment, net 1 (2 ) 9 90 Outside services 533 442 965 976 Professional services 151 337 709 1,009 Communication 198 194 519 483 Marketing 534 282 824 670 Amortization of intangible assets 233 256 474 512 Loss on debt extinguishment - 1,351 - 1,351 Acquisition, conversion and other expenses 552 158 1,441 261 Other expenses 4,272 3,479 7,520 7,200 Total non-interest expense 21,724 22,266 44,215 44,625 Income before income taxes 11,300 10,680 22,968 20,194 Income tax expense 2,275 2,199 4,463 3,992 Net income $ 9,025 $ 8,481 $ 18,505 $ 16,202 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.60 $ 0.55 $ 1.24 $ 1.05 Diluted 0.60 0.55 1.23 1.04 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 14,965 15,424 14,950 15,500 Diluted 15,042 15,441 15,026 15,523

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (5 Quarter Trend) - UNAUDITED

Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Interest and dividend income









Loans $ 23,191 $ 24,205 $ 26,687 $ 25,918 $ 26,493 Securities and other 3,992 3,979 4,013 4,557 4,942 Total interest and dividend income 27,183 28,184 30,700 30,475 31,435 Interest expense Deposits 2,603 2,951 3,606 3,869 4,548 Borrowings 1,826 1,811 1,732 1,941 2,297 Total interest expense 4,429 4,762 5,338 5,810 6,845 Net interest income 22,754 23,422 25,362 24,665 24,590 Provision for credit losses (765 ) (489 ) 1,360 1,800 1,354 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 23,519 23,911 24,002 22,865 23,236 Non-interest income Trust and investment management fee income 3,801 3,666 3,318 3,532 3,159 Customer service fees 3,257 2,970 2,890 2,886 2,439 Gain on sales of securities, net 50 - 3,959 - 1,351 Mortgage banking income 1,553 2,570 2,654 2,649 1,124 Bank-owned life insurance income 498 518 482 492 496 Customer derivative income 86 410 1,086 316 513 Other income 260 114 334 227 628 Total non-interest income 9,505 10,248 14,723 10,102 9,710 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 11,356 12,176 13,318 11,809 11,909 Occupancy and equipment 3,894 4,328 4,192 4,279 3,860 Loss (gain) on sales of premises and equipment, net 1 8 (122 ) - (2 ) Outside services 533 432 571 438 442 Professional services 151 558 572 479 337 Communication 198 321 194 215 194 Marketing 534 290 415 300 282 Amortization of intangible assets 233 241 256 256 256 Loss on debt extinguishment - - - - 1,351 Acquisition, conversion and other expenses 552 889 4,849 691 158 Other expenses 4,272 3,248 3,571 3,952 3,479 Total non-interest expense 21,724 22,491 27,816 22,419 22,266 Income before income taxes 11,300 11,668 10,909 10,548 10,680 Income tax expense 2,275 2,188 2,269 2,146 2,199 Net income $ 9,025 $ 9,480 $ 8,640 $ 8,402 $ 8,481 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.60 $ 0.63 $ 0.58 $ 0.56 $ 0.55 Diluted 0.60 0.63 0.58 0.56 0.55 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 14,965 14,934 14,909 15,079 15,424 Diluted 15,042 15,007 14,952 15,103 15,441

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

AVERAGE YIELDS AND COSTS (Fully Taxable Equivalent - Annualized) - UNAUDITED

Quarters Ended Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Earning assets









Interest-bearing deposits with other banks (1) 0.09 % 0.09 % 0.11 % 0.09 % 0.08 % Securities available for sale and FHLB stock 2.66 2.79 2.97 3.04 3.26 Loans: Commercial real estate 3.54 3.68 3.74 3.81 4.11 Commercial and industrial 3.60 3.86 3.92 4.39 4.13 Paycheck protection program 5.56 8.12 11.56 3.18 3.34 Residential real estate 3.80 3.76 3.74 3.71 3.81 Consumer 3.44 3.56 3.65 3.42 3.81 Total loans 3.70 3.85 4.03 3.81 3.94 Total earning assets 3.26 % 3.46 % 3.65 % 3.57 % 3.73 % Funding liabilities Deposits: NOW 0.12 % 0.14 % 0.15 % 0.14 % 0.14 % Savings 0.10 0.13 0.13 0.13 0.15 Money market 0.12 0.14 0.14 0.16 0.40 Time deposits 1.37 1.44 1.64 1.69 1.94 Total interest-bearing deposits 0.45 0.51 0.61 0.66 0.81 Borrowings 2.12 2.16 1.83 1.60 1.51 Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.66 % 0.72 % 0.77 % 0.82 % 0.96 % Net interest spread 2.60 2.74 2.88 2.75 2.77 Net interest margin (1) 2.74 2.88 3.02 2.90 2.93 Core net interest margin (2) 2.67 2.78 2.79 2.89 2.92

(1) Income from interest-bearing deposits with other banks has been separated from securities and restated for prior periods to conform to the current period presentation.

(2) Core net interest margin excludes Paycheck Protection Program loans.

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

AVERAGE BALANCES - UNAUDITED

Quarters Ended Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, (in thousands) 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Assets









Interest-bearing deposits with other banks (1) $ 228,825 $ 176,728 $ 176,747 $ 92,066 $ 71,067 Securities available for sale and FHLB stock (2) 635,978 613,459 563,118 627,162 648,185 Loans: Commercial real estate 1,122,831 1,099,937 1,059,574 1,012,194 952,264 Commercial and industrial 378,634 377,176 386,201 399,734 417,620 Paycheck protection program 76,701 65,149 91,109 131,605 104,740 Residential real estate 850,119 916,633 995,173 1,060,084 1,117,608 Consumer 104,851 109,802 115,876 121,248 126,413 Total loans (3) 2,533,136 2,568,697 2,647,933 2,724,865 2,718,645 Total earning assets 3,397,939 3,358,884 3,387,798 3,444,093 3,437,897 Cash and due from banks 21,414 23,221 22,473 36,521 43,165 Allowance for credit losses (23,419 ) (24,822 ) (18,690 ) (17,028 ) (15,678 ) Goodwill and other intangible assets 126,789 127,024 127,264 127,508 127,751 Other assets 223,369 232,477 237,424 223,316 213,986 Total assets $ 3,746,092 $ 3,716,784 $ 3,756,269 $ 3,814,410 $ 3,807,121 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Deposits: NOW $ 781,836 $ 749,100 $ 713,464 $ 677,706 $ 611,860 Savings 568,193 541,203 516,266 488,508 450,621 Money market 368,826 378,743 399,543 396,351 411,232 Time deposits 619,454 675,422 734,523 777,424 776,042 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,338,309 2,344,468 2,363,796 2,339,989 2,249,755 Borrowings 345,896 340,209 376,437 481,687 612,538 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,684,205 2,684,677 2,740,233 2,821,676 2,862,293 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 591,982 550,657 535,402 507,844 472,688 Other liabilities 56,630 74,646 71,119 78,072 66,302 Total liabilities 3,332,817 3,309,980 3,346,754 3,407,592 3,401,283 Total shareholders' equity 413,275 406,804 409,515 406,818 405,838 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,746,092 $ 3,716,784 $ 3,756,269 $ 3,814,410 $ 3,807,121

(1) Total average interest-bearing deposits with other banks is net of Federal Reserve daily cash letter.

(2) Average balances for securities available-for-sale are based on amortized cost.

(3) Total average loans include non-accruing loans and loans held for sale.

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED

At or for the Quarters Ended Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, (in thousands) 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 NON-PERFORMING ASSETS









Non-accruing loans:









Commercial real estate $ 4,367 $ 4,664 $ 4,251 $ 4,714 $ 3,981 Commercial installment 1,370 1,534 1,466 1,820 1,790 Residential real estate 6,788 6,753 5,729 7,154 7,194 Consumer installment 1,054 1,118 742 720 1,023 Total non-accruing loans 13,579 14,069 12,188 14,408 13,988 Other real estate owned - - - 1,983 2,318 Total non-performing assets $ 13,579 $ 14,069 $ 12,188 $ 16,391 $ 16,306 Total non-accruing loans/total loans 0.54 % 0.55 % 0.48 % 0.54 % 0.52 % Total non-performing assets/total assets 0.37 0.38 0.33 0.42 0.43 PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES Balance at beginning of period $ 23,653 $ 19,082 $ 17,907 $ 16,509 $ 15,297 Impact of CECL adoption - 5,228 - - - Charged-off loans (239 ) (216 ) (297 ) (439 ) (220 ) Recoveries on charged-off loans 166 48 112 37 78 Net loans charged-off (73 ) (168 ) (185 ) (402 ) (142 ) Provision for credit losses (765 ) (489 ) 1,360 1,800 1,354 Balance at end of period $ 22,815 $ 23,653 $ 19,082 $ 17,907 $ 16,509 Allowance for credit losses/total loans 0.91 % 0.93 % 0.74 % 0.66 % 0.60 % Allowance for credit losses/non-accruing loans 168 168 157 124 118 NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS Commercial real estate $ (105 ) $ (131 ) $ 63 $ (252 ) $ 71 Commercial installment (7 ) 1 (228 ) (10 ) (155 ) Residential real estate 88 (28 ) (21 ) 1 (20 ) Consumer installment (49 ) (10 ) 1 (141 ) (38 ) Total, net $ (73 ) $ (168 ) $ (185 ) $ (402 ) $ (142 ) Net charge-offs (QTD annualized)/average loans 0.01 % 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.06 % 0.02 % Net charge-offs (YTD annualized)/average loans 0.02 0.03 0.07 0.08 0.10 DELINQUENT AND NON-ACCRUING LOANS/ TOTAL LOANS 30-89 Days delinquent 0.13 % 0.43 % 0.58 % 0.16 % 0.28 % 90+ Days delinquent and still accruing 0.02 0.01 - 0.08 0.04 Total accruing delinquent loans 0.15 0.44 0.58 0.24 0.32 Non-accruing loans 0.54 0.55 0.48 0.54 0.52 Total delinquent and non-accruing loans 0.69 % 0.99 % 1.06 % 0.78 % 0.84 %

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA - UNAUDITED





At or for the Quarters Ended (in thousands)

Jun 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Sep 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2020 Net income $ 9,025 $ 9,480 $ 8,640 $ 8,402 $ 8,481 Non-core items: (Gain) on sale of securities, net (50 ) - (3,959 ) - (1,351 ) Loss (gain) on sale of premises and equipment, net 1 8 (122 ) - (2 ) (Gain) loss on other real estate owned - - (11 ) 335 - Loss on debt extinguishment - - - - 1,351 Acquisition, conversion and other expenses 552 889 4,849 691 158 Income tax expense (1) (119 ) (213 ) (179 ) (245 ) (37 ) Total non-core items 384 684 578 781 119 Core earnings (2) (A) $ 9,409 $ 10,164 $ 9,218 $ 9,183 $ 8,600



Net interest income (B) $ 22,754 $ 23,422 $ 25,362 $ 24,665 $ 24,590 Non-interest income 9,505 10,248 14,723 10,102 9,710 Total Revenue

32,259 33,670 40,085 34,767 34,300 (Gain) on sale of securities, net (50 ) - (3,959 ) - (1,351 ) Total core revenue (2) (C) $ 32,209 $ 33,670 $ 36,126 $ 34,767 $ 32,949



Total non-interest expense

21,724 22,491 27,816 22,419 22,266 Non-core expenses:

(Loss) gain on sale of premises and equipment, net (1 ) (8 ) 122 - 2 Gain (loss) on other real estate owned - - 11 (335 ) - Loss on debt extinguishment - - - - (1,351 ) Acquisition, conversion and other expenses (552 ) (889 ) (4,849 ) (691 ) (158 ) Total non-core expenses (553 ) (897 ) (4,716 ) (1,026 ) (1,507 ) Core non-interest expense (2) (D) $ 21,171 $ 21,594 $ 23,100 $ 21,393 $ 20,759



Total revenue 32,259 33,670 40,085 34,767 34,300 Total non-interest expense 21,724 22,491 27,816 22,419 22,266 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue $ 10,535 $ 11,179 $ 12,269 $ 12,348 $ 12,034



Core revenue

32,209 33,670 36,126 34,767 32,949 Core non-interest expense 21,171 21,594 23,100 21,393 20,759 Core pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (U) $ 11,038 $ 12,076 $ 13,026 $ 13,374 $ 12,190



(in millions)

Average earning assets (E) $ 3,398 $ 3,359 $ 3,388 $ 3,444 $ 3,438 Average paycheck protection program (PPP) loans (R) 77 65 91 132 105 Average earning assets, excluding PPP loans (S) 3,321 3,294 3,297 3,312 3,333 Average assets (F) 3,746 3,717 3,756 3,814 3,807 Average shareholders' equity (G) 413 407 410 407 406 Average tangible shareholders' equity (2) (3) (H) 287 280 282 279 278 Tangible shareholders' equity, period-end (2) (3) (I) 289 279 284 277 277 Tangible assets, period-end (2) (3) (J) 3,513 3,603 3,598 3,732 3,653





BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA - UNAUDITED



At or for the Quarters Ended (in thousands) Jun 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Sep 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2020 Common shares outstanding, period-end (K) 14,972 14,950 14,916 14,929 15,214 Average diluted shares outstanding (L) 15,042 15,007 14,952 15,103 15,441

Core earnings per share, diluted (2) (A/L) $ 0.63 $ 0.68 $ 0.62 $ 0.61 $ 0.56 Tangible book value per share, period-end (2) (I/K) 19.30 18.64 19.05 18.56 18.18 Securities adjustment, net of tax (1) (4) (M) 7,237 4,510 10,023 11,681 11,412 Tangible book value per share, excluding securities adjustment (2) (4) (I+M)/K 18.81 18.34 18.38 17.78 17.43 Tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (2) (I/J) 8.22 7.73 7.90 7.42 7.57

Performance ratios (5) GAAP return on assets 0.97 % 1.03 % 0.92 % 0.88 % 0.90 % Core return on assets (2) (A/F) 1.01 1.11 0.98 0.96 0.91 Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets 1.13 1.22 1.30 1.29 1.27 Core pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets (2) (U/F) 1.18 1.32 1.38 1.39 1.29 GAAP return on equity 8.76 9.45 8.39 8.22 8.40 Core return on equity (2) (A/G) 9.13 10.13 8.95 8.98 8.52 Return on tangible equity 12.88 14.01 12.45 12.24 12.55 Core return on tangible equity (1) (2) (A+Q)/H 13.42 15.00 13.27 13.36 12.72 Efficiency ratio (2) (6) (D-O-Q) /(C+N) 63.45 61.95 61.98 59.47 60.67 Net interest margin (B+P)/E 2.74 2.88 3.02 2.90 3.04 Core net interest margin (2) (7) (B+P-T)/S 2.67 2.78 2.79 2.89 2.92

Supplementary data (in thousands) Taxable equivalent adjustment for efficiency ratio (N) $ 586 $ 595 $ 542 $ 570 $ 646 Franchise taxes included in non-interest expense (O) 128 125 117 121 120 Tax equivalent adjustment for net interest margin (P) 430 433 396 416 490 Intangible amortization (Q) 233 241 256 256 256 Interest and fees on PPP loans (T) 1,064 1,304 2,648 1,052 869

(1) Assumes a marginal tax rate of 23.71% in the first and second quarter of 2021 and fourth quarter of 2020 and 23.87% for the first three quarters of 2020.

(2) Non-GAAP financial measure.

(3) Tangible shareholders' equity is computed by taking total shareholders' equity less the intangible assets at period-end. Tangible assets is computed by taking total assets less the intangible assets at period-end.

(4) Securities adjustment, net of tax represents the total unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities recorded on the Company's consolidated balance sheets within total common shareholders' equity.

(5) All performance ratios are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable.

(6) Efficiency ratio is computed by dividing core non-interest expense net of franchise taxes and intangible amortization divided by core revenue on a fully taxable equivalent basis.

(7) Core net interest margin excludes Paycheck Protection Program loans.

