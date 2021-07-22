Leasinvest Real Estate Comm. VA: Leasinvest Real Estate NV: Publication of a transparency notification

PUBLICATION OF A TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAW OF 02/05/2007 ON THE DISCLOSURE OF IMPORTANT PARTICIPATIONS

A notification of 20 July 2021 issued by Ackermans & van Haaren NV shows that both a passive threshold overrun and an acquisition of voting securities took place, following the introduction of the double voting rights and a capital increase by contribution in kind from a/o Extensa Group, as approved at the extraordinary general meeting of Leasinvest Real Estate on 19 July 2021. The total number of voting rights of Ackermans & van Haaren NV in Leasinvest Real Estate has increased, so that Ackermans & van Haaren NV now holds 64.66% of the voting rights in Leasinvest Real Estate NV (hereinafter the "Company").

The notification comprises the following information:

REASON FOR THE NOTIFICATION: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights - Passive threshold overrun

NOTIFICATION: by the parent company or controlling person.

PERSON(S) SUBJECT TO THE NOTIFICATION REQUIREMENT

Name and legal form Address Stichting Administratiekantoor "Het Torentje" Parklaan 34, 3018 BC Rotterdam, Nederland Ackermans & van Haaren NV Begijnenvest 113, 2000 Antwerp Leasinvest Services NV Schermersstraat 42, 2000 Antwerp

TRANSACTION DATE: 19 July 2021

THRESHOLD THAT HAS BEEN EXCEEDED: 60%

DENOMINATOR: 11,804,919

DETAILS OF THE NOTIFICATION

A) Voting rights Previous notification* After the transaction # voting rights # voting rights % voting rights Holders of voting rights Related to securities Unrelated to securities Related to securities Unrelated to securities Stichting Administratiekantoor "Het Torentje" 0 0 0.00% Ackermans & van Haaren NV 1 481 959 7 632 176 64.65% Leasinvest Real Estate Management NV 6 0 0.00% Leasinvest Services NV 204 408 0.00% Sub-total 1 482 169 7 632 584 64.66% TOTAL 7 632 584 64.66%

*based on a denominator of 4,938,870

B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent financial instruments Type of financial instrument

Maturity

Exercise period or date # voting rights that can be acquired if the financial instrument is exercised % voting rights Settlement 0 0,00%





TOTAL (A & B) # voting rights % voting rights 7 632 584 64.66%

Additional information

This notification concerns both a passive threshold overrun and an acquisition of voting securities, following the introduction of double voting rights and a capital increase by contribution in kind from a/o Extensa Group, as approved at the extraordinary general meeting of Leasinvest Real Estate on 19 July 2021.

Full chain of control of the companies via which the participation is effectively held

Chain of control of Leasinvest Services NV

Leasinvest Services NV is directly controlled by Leasinvest Real Estate NV, a company under Belgian law. Leasinvest Real Estate NV is directly controlled by Ackermans & van Haaren NV, a company under Belgian law.

Chain of control of Ackermans & van Haaren NV

Ackermans & van Haaren NV is directly controlled by Scaldis Invest NV, a company under Belgian law. Scaldis Invest NV is directly controlled by Belfimas NV, a company under Belgian law. Belfimas NV is directly controlled by Celfloor S.A., a company under Luxembourg law. Celfloor S.A. is directly controlled by Apodia International Holding B.V., a company under Dutch law. Apodia International Holding B.V. is directly controlled by Palamount S.A., a company under Luxembourg law. Palamount S.A. is directly controlled by "Het Torentje", a 'stichting administratiekantoo'r created under Dutch law. Stichting administratiekantoor "Het Torentje" is the ultimate controlling shareholder.

In accordance with Article 11 §1 of the Act of 2 May 2007, the stichting administratiekantoor "Het Torentje" acts in its own name and on behalf of the companies listed under (ii) to (vi).

_________________

The notice as well as the shareholder structure can be consulted on the Company's website https://leasinvest.be/en/investor-relations/shareholders-transparency/ .

In accordance with Article 28 of the Articles of Association, the double voting rights - which were introduced on the basis of the decision of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company of 19 July 2021 - shall be granted to each fully paid-up share of the Company that has been continuously registered in the register of registered shares in the name of the same shareholder for a period of at least two years. The remaining shares entitle to one vote. The two-year period shall begin to run from the date of registration of the nominative shares in the share register.

Leasinvest Real Estate NV uses the LIFO method ("last in, first out") to calculate the period of two consecutive years. For the same registered shareholder, the shares it last acquired shall be the first shares to be deducted from its global holdings of the Company's nominative shares upon subsequent transfer or dematerialisation, unless the request for dematerialisation or transfer documentation expressly provides otherwise.





