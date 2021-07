VOLUNTIS: Voluntis announces the execution of a Share Purchase Agreement between its reference shareholders and Aptar regarding the acquisition of a majority stake in Voluntis at a price of EUR 8.70 per share

Cambridge (USA), Paris (France), July 23, 2021, 11pm CET - Voluntis (Euronext Growth Paris, Ticker: ALVTX - ISIN: FR0004183960), a leader in digital therapeutics, and its reference shareholders (Bpifrance Participations, LBO France Gestion, Debiopharm Innovation Fund, SHAM Innovation Santé, Vesalius Biocapital and Indigo) announced today that following the entry into exclusive negotiations with AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR) ("Aptar") on June 21, 2021, and after completion of the consultation procedure of the employee representative bodies of Voluntis, they have signed a share purchase agreement for the acquisition by Aptar of a majority stake in Voluntis, representing approximately 64.6% of the share capital of Voluntis (on a non-diluted basis), at a price of €8.70 per share.

The completion of the transfer of the block of shares pursuant to the share purchase agreement is expected to occur before the end of the third quarter 2021 and is subject to customary conditions, notably the approval of the French Ministry of Economy under the foreign investment clearance regulations.

After and subject to completion of this acquisition, Aptar will launch a mandatory cash tender offer to acquire Voluntis' remaining shares for the same price of €8.70 per share (the "Tender Offer"). The Tender Offer would be filed with the French Markets Authority (the "AMF") in the third quarter of 2021 and will be subject to the regulatory clearance from the AMF.

If the regulatory conditions are met upon completion of the Tender Offer, Aptar intends to implement a squeeze-out on the remaining outstanding shares of Voluntis (on the same financial terms as those of the Tender Offer).

In accordance with applicable law, Voluntis' board of directors, following the recommendation of the ad hoc committee, appointed Advolis Orfis as independent expert on July 5, 2021 and will issue, notably on the basis of the independent expert's report opining on the financial terms of the Tender Offer and potential subsequent squeeze-out, and the work of the ad hoc committee, a reasoned opinion on the Tender Offer and its consequences on Voluntis, its shareholders and employees.

About Voluntis

Voluntis creates digital therapeutics that empower people with chronic conditions to self-manage their treatment every day, thus improving real-world outcomes. Voluntis' solutions, combining mobile and web apps, use clinical algorithms to deliver personalized recommendations to patients and their care teams. For example, these recommendations are used to adjust treatment dosage, manage side effects or monitor symptoms. Leveraging its Theraxium technology platform, Voluntis has designed and operates multiple digital therapeutics, especially in oncology and diabetes. Voluntis has long-standing partnerships with leading life science companies. Based in Cambridge, MA, and Paris, France, Voluntis is a founding member of the Digital Therapeutics Alliance.

Contacts

ACTUS

Media Relations

Vivien Ferran

vferran@actus.fr

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 34 ACTUS

Investor Relations

Jérôme Fabreguettes-Leib

voluntis@actus.fr

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 78 Voluntis

Chief Financial Officer

Guillaume Floch

investisseurs@voluntis.com

+33 (0)1 41 38 39 20

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the Voluntis Group and its business, including its prospects and product development. Voluntis believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions. However, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, as they relate to future events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future, and on various risks and uncertainties, including those described in the 2020 Half-year Financial Report and the 2020 Annual Financial Report published by Voluntis on September 29, 2020 and April 22, 2021, respectively, copies of which are available on the Group's website (www.voluntis.com), and on changes in economic conditions, financial markets and markets in which Voluntis is present. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks that are unknown to Voluntis or that Voluntis does not consider material at this time. The occurrence of some or all of these risks could cause the actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Voluntis to differ materially from the results, financial conditions, performance or achievements expressed in such forward-looking statements. Voluntis disclaims any responsibility to update these forward-looking statements.

