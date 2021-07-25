Immofinanz: Austrian based real estate company Immofinanz is continuing the expansion of its successful Stop Shop retail park brand by entering a new market in Western Europe - Italy. The first acquisition in this country is the fully occupied Parco Fiore in the north Italian city of San Fior with roughly 27,000 sqm of rentable space. The seller is the international investment bank Barings, which held the property in the European Core Property Fund Italy managed by Kryalos SGR. The sale price totalled approximately Euro 35.0 mn. "The Italian market is a perfect addition and a further, future growth driver for our successful European Stop Shop retail platform. With a population of over 60 million, Italy is one of the largest countries in Europe. An extensive market study ...

