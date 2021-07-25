Andritz: International technology Group Andirzt has launched CircleToZero®, a holistic program for the pulp-producing industry with the goal of providing strong support to customers in their efforts to achieve maximum, sustainable production, aiming at zero emissions and zero waste production. CircleToZero will enable the pulp-producing industry to either eliminate or make use of side streams in pulp production and convert by-products into new added-value products. The Andritz A-Recovery+ program already established is a major part of CircleToZero. It unleashes the economic potential of the many traditionally unused side streams found in the recovery island of chemical pulp mills. These include purifying raw methanol into commercial quality bio-methanol for instance, on-site ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...