Andritz: International technology Group Andritz has received another order from Tata Projects Limited, India, to supply the process engineering for a complete flue gas desulphurization (FGD) plant, comprising basic engineering and the detailed engineering for the absorber internals and equipment as well as other core components for the Jojobera power plant (output: 4 x 120 MW), near Jamshedpur, East Singhbum District, Jharkhand State, India. Start-up is scheduled for the first half of 2023.Andritz: weekly performance: 0.30% (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (23/07/2021)

