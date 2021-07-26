Leasinvest Real Estate Comm. VA: Leasinvest Real Estate SA: Publication of a transparency notification

PUBLICATION OF A TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAW OF 02/05/2007 ON THE DISCLOSURE OF IMPORTANT PARTICIPATIONS

A notification of 26 July 2021 issued by AG Insurance, shows that both a passive threshold overrun and a drop below the minimum threshold took place, following the introduction of the double voting rights and a capital increase by contribution in kind from a/o Extensa Group, as approved at the extraordinary general meeting of Leasinvest Real Estate on 19 July 2021. The total number of voting rights of AG Insurance in Leasinvest Real Estate has therefore decreased to 2.58% of the voting rights in Leasinvest Real Estate NV (hereinafter the "Company").

The notification comprises the following information:

REASON FOR THE NOTIFICATION: Passive threshold overrun - Drop below the minimum threshold

NOTIFICATION: by the parent company or controlling person.

PERSON(S) SUBJECT TO THE NOTIFICATION REQUIREMENT

Name and legal form Address Ageas SA/NV Rue du Marquis 1, 1000 Brussels AG Insurance (NV) Emile Jacqmainlaan 53, 1000 Brussels

TRANSACTION DATE: 19 July 2021

THRESHOLD DROPPED BELOW: 3%

DENOMINATOR: 11,804,919

DETAILS OF THE NOTIFICATION

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # voting rights # voting rights % voting rights Holders of voting rights Related to securities Unrelated to securities Related to securities Unrelated to securities Ageas SA/NV 0 0 0.00% AG Insurance 295,447 304,107 2.58% AG Real Estate 1 1 0.00% TOTAL 295,448 304,108 2.58%





B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent financial instruments Type of financial instrument

Maturity

Exercise period or date # voting rights that can be acquired if the financial instrument is exercised % voting rights Settlement 0 0.00%





TOTAL (A & B) # voting rights % voting rights 304,108 2.58%





Additional information

This notification concerns both a passive threshold overrun and a drop below the thresholds of 5% and 3% by AG Insurance, following the introduction of double voting rights and a capital increase by contribution in kind from a/o Extensa Group, as approved at the extraordinary general meeting of Leasinvest Real Estate on 19 July 2021.

Full chain of control of the companies via which the participation is effectively held

Ageas SA/NV holds a stake of 75% in AG Insurance. AG Insurance holds a stake of 100% in AG Real Estate. AG Real Estate holds a stake of 100% in AG Real Estate Assets Management. AG Insurance holds a stake of 100% in AG Finance.

_________________

The notice as well as the shareholder structure can be consulted on the Company's website https://leasinvest.be/en/investor-relations/shareholders-transparency/ .

In accordance with Article 28 of the Articles of Association, the double voting rights - which were introduced on the basis of the decision of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company of 19 July 2021 - shall be granted to each fully paid-up share of the Company that has been continuously registered in the register of registered shares in the name of the same shareholder for a period of at least two years. The remaining shares entitle to one vote. The two-year period shall begin to run from the date of registration of the nominative shares in the share register.

Leasinvest Real Estate NV uses the LIFO method ("last in, first out") to calculate the period of two consecutive years. For the same registered shareholder, the shares it last acquired shall be the first shares to be deducted from its global holdings of the Company's nominative shares upon subsequent transfer or dematerialisation, unless the request for dematerialisation or transfer documentation expressly provides otherwise.





Leasinvest Real Estate NV is a mixed real estate investor and developer.



The total value of the investment portfolio is approximately EUR 1.4 billion, distributed among the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (45%), Belgium (42%) and Austria (13%).



Leasinvest is one of the largest real estate investors in Luxembourg.



The total value of the development portfolio is approximately EUR 0.3 billion and is distributed among the Sites of Tour&Taxis and Cloche d'Or, on which mixed developments (residential and offices) are ongoing and on which new subprojects will be launched in the coming years.



The Company is listed on Euronext Brussels and has a market capitalisation of € 673 million (value 26 July 2021).

