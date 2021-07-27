Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2021) - AirTest Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AAT) (OTC Pink: AATGF) (FSE: 71A) (WKN: A1JMFL) ("AirTest" or the "Company") President George Graham is very pleased to announce that the Company has received Purchase Orders from two OEM'S (Original Equipment Manufacturers) for a total of 2,275 CO2 sensors. These customers are in the agricultural and industrial controls markets, supplying green houses and other process manufacturers with systems meant to monitor and enhance production yields, and AirTest will supply the sensors over the next 4-5 months.

Greenhouses and other growing operations operate with high Carbon Dioxide (CO2) levels to promote faster and greater crop yield. CO2 sensors and control systems are a requirement in these operations. These systems are also required to manage safe working environments for employees in growing operations. OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) maintains strict guidelines for indoor air quality which requires measurement and management of CO2 in occupied spaces.

George Graham commented, "Working with both of these manufacturers should generate significant business for Airtest as the primary supplier of CO2 and other sensor products. Their businesses have been growing nicely and our sensors will be part of their long term strategies."

One customer is an automated control systems pioneer with over thirty years of leadership and innovation in control technology. It was among the first to use computers for integrating the control of greenhouse environments and irrigation systems. Today its systems are used in horticulture and biotechnology research facilities, universities, aquaculture and aquaponics, and many other custom control applications at sites throughout the world.

The other OEM provides comprehensive electronics manufacturing services, operating in the telecommunications, industrial control, medical, computing, multi-media, automotive and peripherals industry.

About AirTest: AirTest Technologies is a Green-Tech company specializing in Demand Control Ventilation systems that improve commercial building operating efficiency and generate proven energy savings. The company has developed new wireless sensors with dynamic real-time communication and control technologies, which builds upon 17 years of experience and thousands of installations amongst clients such as Lowe's, Shoppers Drug Mart and Ikea. Airtest solutions provide data on levels of Indoor Air Quality required by Schools, Retail Stores and Offices.

