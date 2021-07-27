Leasinvest Real Estate Comm. VA: Leasinvest Real Estate SA: Publication of a transparency notification

PUBLICATION OF A TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAW OF 02/05/2007 ON THE DISCLOSURE OF IMPORTANT PARTICIPATIONS

A notification of 27 July 2021 issued by AXA, shows a passive threshold overrun, following the introduction of the double voting rights and a capital increase by contribution in kind from a/o Extensa Group, as approved at the extraordinary general meeting of Leasinvest Real Estate on 19 July 2021. The total number of voting rights of AXA in Leasinvest Real Estate has decreased to 13.44% of the voting rights in Leasinvest Real Estate NV (hereinafter the "Company").

The notification comprises the following information:

REASON FOR THE NOTIFICATION: Passive threshold overrun

NOTIFICATION: by the parent company or controlling person.

PERSON(S) SUBJECT TO THE NOTIFICATION REQUIREMENT

Name and legal form Address AXA SA 25, Avenue Matignon, 75008 Paris, France

TRANSACTION DATE: 19 July 2021

THRESHOLD DROPPED BELOW: 15%

DENOMINATOR: 11,804,919





DETAILS OF THE NOTIFICATION

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # voting rights # voting rights % voting rights Holders of voting rights Related to securities Unrelated to securities Related to securities Unrelated to securities AXA SA 0 0 0.00% AXA Holdings SA 0 0 0.00% AXA Belgium SA 1,575,071 1,586,646 13.44% Sub-total 1,575,071 1,586,646 13.44% TOTAL 1,586,646 13.44%





B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent financial instruments Type of financial instrument

Maturity

Exercise period or date # voting rights that can be acquired if the financial instrument is exercised % voting rights Settlement 0 0.00%





TOTAL (A & B) # voting rights % voting rights 1,586,646 13.44%





Additional information

This notification concerns a passive threshold overrun, that took place following the press release published by the issuer following the extraordinary general meeting of 19 July 2021, announcing the issue of 4,075,458 new shares, and the introduction of double voting rights (loyalty voting right) for the paid-up shares, continuously registered in the register of registered shares, in the name of the same shareholder since minimum two years.

Full chain of control of the companies via which the participation is effectively held

AXA Holdings Belgium SA holds 94.93% in AXA Belgium and AXA SA holds 5.07%. AXA SA holds 100% in AXA Holdings Belgium SA. AXA SA is not a controlling entity. The operating entities of the AXA Group comprise the insurance subsidiaries of AXA SA that act and exercise their voting rights, independently from the Group entities having the status of management company of a portfolio or investment company.

_________________

The notice as well as the shareholder structure can be consulted on the Company's website https://leasinvest.be/en/investor-relations/shareholders-transparency/ .

In accordance with Article 28 of the Articles of Association, the double voting rights - which were introduced on the basis of the decision of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company of 19 July 2021 - shall be granted to each fully paid-up share of the Company that has been continuously registered in the register of registered shares in the name of the same shareholder for a period of at least two years. The remaining shares entitle to one vote. The two-year period shall begin to run from the date of registration of the nominative shares in the share register.

Leasinvest Real Estate NV uses the LIFO method ("last in, first out") to calculate the period of two consecutive years. For the same registered shareholder, the shares it last acquired shall be the first shares to be deducted from its global holdings of the Company's nominative shares upon subsequent transfer or dematerialisation, unless the request for dematerialisation or transfer documentation expressly provides otherwise.





For more information, contact



Leasinvest Real Estate NV



MICHEL VAN GEYTE

Chief Executive Officer

T: +32 3 238 98 77

E: michel.van.geyte@leasinvest.be (mailto:michel.van.geyte@leasinvest.be)



Leasinvest Real Estate NV is a mixed real estate investor and developer.



The total value of the investment portfolio is approximately EUR 1.4 billion, distributed among the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (45%), Belgium (42%) and Austria (13%).



Leasinvest is one of the largest real estate investors in Luxembourg.



The total value of the development portfolio is approximately EUR 0.3 billion and is distributed among the Sites of Tour&Taxis and Cloche d'Or, on which mixed developments (residential and offices) are ongoing and on which new subprojects will be launched in the coming years.



The Company is listed on Euronext Brussels and has a market capitalisation of € 678 million (value 27 July 2021).

