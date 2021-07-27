Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.07.2021
WKN: 890963 ISIN: NL0000009082 Ticker-Symbol: KPN 
Royal KPN N.V. Press Release: Members of Board of Management buy KPN shares

Royal KPN N.V. 
Royal KPN N.V. Press Release: Members of Board of Management buy KPN shares 
27-Jul-2021 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Members of Board of Management buy KPN shares 
Today, three members of the Board of Management have purchased shares to increase their shareholding in KPN. This 
demonstrates their confidence in the operational, financial and strategic progress of KPN's 'Accelerate to grow' 
strategy. 
 ? Joost Farwerck, CEO of KPN, has purchased 140,000 KPN shares. Mr. Farwerck now owns 902,261 ordinary shares and 
  1,254,386 conditional shares in KPN. 
 ? Chris Figee, CFO of KPN, has purchased 35,000 KPN shares. Mr. Figee now owns 102,609 ordinary shares and 489,535 
  conditional shares in KPN. 
 ? Hilde Garssen, Chief People Officer of KPN, has purchased 35,000 KPN shares. Mrs. Garssen now owns 90,301 ordinary 
  shares and 425,072 conditional shares in KPN. 
In line with KPN's remuneration policy, KPN's board members are encouraged to build up share positions representing an 
amount of 250% of base salary for the CEO and 150% of base salary for the other members of the Board of Management 
within five years. 
 
For more information: 
KPN Royal Dutch Telecom 
Investor Relations 
Wilhelminakade 123 
3072 AP Rotterdam 
E-mail: ir@kpn.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1222087 27-Jul-2021 

Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1222087&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 27, 2021 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

