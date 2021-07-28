Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.07.2021

WKN: A2P22Y ISIN: FR0013506730 Ticker-Symbol: VACD 
Tradegate
28.07.21
17:29 Uhr
8,240 Euro
-0,230
-2,72 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.07.2021 | 18:17
82 Leser
VALLOUREC: Vallourec: availability of the Interim Financial Report (half-year ended 30 June 2021)

Vallourec: availability of the Interim Financial Report
(half-year ended 30 June 2021)

Boulogne-Billancourt (France), July 28th2021 - The Vallourec Interim financial report ended 30 June 2021 has been made available to the public and filed with the French securities regulator (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) today.

It includes the half-year 2021 consolidated financial statements, the half-year activity report, the statement by the person responsible for the interim financial report as well as the Statutory Auditors' review report on the half-year consolidated financial statements.

Vallourec's Interim financial report at 30 June 2021 can be consulted on Vallourec's website: www.vallourec.com.

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec's pioneering spirit and cutting edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 17,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the SBF 120 index and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service Long Only.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

Calendar

November 17, 2021Release of the third quarter of 2021 results

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations
Jérôme Friboulet
Tel: +33 (0)1 49 09 39 77
Investor.relations@vallourec.com (mailto:Investor.relations@vallourec.com)		Press relations
Héloïse Rothenbühler
Tél: +33 (0)1 41 03 77 50
heloise.rothenbuhler@vallourec.com (mailto:heloise.rothenbuhler@vallourec.com)


Individual shareholders
Toll Free Number (from France): 0805 65 10 10
actionnaires@vallourec.com (mailto:actionnaires@vallourec.com)

Attachment

  • VLR Press Release 28 July 2021 - 2021 IFR (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b012845c-2594-430c-9975-3155fad6b402)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
