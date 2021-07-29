DJ NORNICKEL REPORTS IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR 1H 2021 AND HOSTS CONFERENCE CALL ON AUGUST 5

MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD) NORNICKEL REPORTS IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR 1H 2021 AND HOSTS CONFERENCE CALL ON AUGUST 5 29-Jul-2021 / 13:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PRESS RELEASE Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL» (PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", "Nornickel" or the "Company") NORNICKEL REPORTS IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR 1H 2021 AND HOSTS CONFERENCE CALL ON AUGUST 5 Moscow, 29 July, 2021 - Nornickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, will report IFRS financial results for 1H2021 and will host a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts at 17h00/15h00/10h00 (Moscow/London/New York) on August 5. Conference call will be held in English and Russian, webcast - in English. Webcast will be available through the link. Conference call ID: English (main line) - 8322068 Russian (interpreter) - 7520390 Conference call's numbers: Russia +7 495 213 1767 / 8 800 500 9283 (toll free) UK +44 (0)330 336 9126 / 0 800 358 6377 (toll free) USA +1 929 477 0402 / 888 208 1711 (toll free) Financial statements and presentation will be available on the Company's website two hours before the conference call and webcast started. ABOUT THE COMPANY MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium, sulphur and other products. The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland. MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are traded over the counter in the US and on the London, Berlin and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges. Media Relations: Investor Relations: Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00 Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20 Email: pr@nornik.ru Email: ir@nornik.ru =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US55315J1025 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: MNOD LEI Code: 253400JPTEEW143W3E47 Sequence No.: 118762 EQS News ID: 1222657 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1222657&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 29, 2021 06:00 ET (10:00 GMT)