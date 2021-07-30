Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, tbd30 TO1 (151/21)

At the request of tbd30 AB (publ) ("tbd30"), tbd30's equity rights (warrants) will be traded on Nasdaq Stockholm as from 2 August 2021. Security tbd30 warrants of series 2021:2 name: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short TBD30 SPAC TO1 name: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016075287 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook 231807 ID: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms Every four (4) warrants entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) new ordinary share in tbd30 at a subscription price of SEK 115. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscripti From 28 June 2021 up to and including 30 June 2026. on period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last Until further notice. trading day -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information about this exchange notice, please contact iss@nasdaq.com or +46 8 405 72 80. Nasdaq Stockholm AB