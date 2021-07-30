Anzeige
WKN: A3CTAK ISIN: SE0016075246 Ticker-Symbol: 250 
Frankfurt
30.07.21
08:02 Uhr
9,650 Euro
-0,100
-1,03 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TBD30 AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TBD30 AB 5-Tage-Chart
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, tbd30 TO1 (151/21)

At the request of tbd30 AB (publ) ("tbd30"), tbd30's equity rights (warrants)
will be traded on Nasdaq Stockholm as from 2 August 2021. 

Security  tbd30 warrants of series 2021:2                   
 name:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Short    TBD30 SPAC TO1                           
 name:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code: SE0016075287                            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook  231807                               
 ID:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Terms    Every four (4) warrants entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1)
       new ordinary share in tbd30 at a subscription price of SEK 115.  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscripti From 28 June 2021 up to and including 30 June 2026.         
on period                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last    Until further notice.                        
 trading                                    
 day                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

For further information about this exchange notice, please contact
iss@nasdaq.com or +46 8 405 72 80. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
