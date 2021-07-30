Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2021) - Ximen Mining (TSXV: XIM) (OTCQB: XXMMF) (FSE: 1XMA) has received positive results from a hydrogeology report prepared for its Kenville Gold Mine in British Columbia. The Kenville Mine, British Columbia's first hard rock gold mine, having been discovered in 1887, is located 8 kilometers west of the City of Nelson, BC, on a group of crown granted mineral claims, together with surface rights that are 100% owned by Ximen. It is accessible by paved road, connected to the hydro power grid, with existing infrastructure including mobile underground mining equipment, offices, mechanic shop, core storage and accommodation.

Ecoscape Environmental Consultants was engaged to conduct a hydrogeology assessment of Ximen's plan to construct a new underground decline at its Kenville Gold Mine, in order to determine if the proposed portal would have any negligible effect on groundwater supply to the aquifer.

The Water Resource Atlas identifies aquifer 511 as underlying the Kenville site, with Ecoscape's report concluding that it's not likely that there is any connection between the aquifer 511 and Eagle Creek. Based on conservative estimates from 113 domestic wells, users would require aquifer demands of approximately 103,000 cubic meters per year or 13.6% of estimated annual recharge. The report determined that the proposed portal at the Kenville Gold Mine would have negligible effect on groundwater supply to the aquifer. A technical video outlining the report can be found on Ximen's YouTube channel. (click here).

This portal will provide access to the Kenville Mine 257 Level, which will facilitate access to the mineralized areas outlined in the 2009 historic resource estimate. In 2009 the previous operator produced a NI 43-101 report, now historic, based on detailed sampling conducted within the mine which disclosed a Measured and Indicated resource estimate of 16,289 ounces and an Inferred resource estimate of 356,949 ounces gold.

In May, Ximen contracted Toronto-based Micon International for technical services for the Kenville Gold Mine. Initially, Micon will create a resource estimate for the new decline project to support plans for a 10,000-tonne bulk sample. This new resource estimate, focused on areas not previously reported on in earlier historic mineral resource estimates, will be the basis for a new NI 43-101 resource estimate.

Ximen is continuing to advance its conceptual fast-track development schedule for the Kenville Bulk Sample, with permitting for the new mine development progressing well with the application now under technical review by the Mines Review Committee.

Ximen owns 100% of three of its precious metal projects located in southern BC, the Amelia Gold Mine and The Brett Epithermal Gold Project, and the Treasure Mountain Silver Project adjacent to the past producing Huldra Silver Mine. Currently, the Treasure Mountain Silver Project is under a option with the option partner making annual staged cash and stocks payments as well as funding the project. The company has also acquired control of the Kenville Gold mine near Nelson, BC, which comes with surface and underground rights, buildings and equipment.

For more information, please visit the company's website, www.XimenMiningCorp.com, contact Christopher Anderson, President and CEO, at 604-488-3900. For Investor Relations, contact Sophy Cesar, at 604-488-3900 or by email at ir@XimenMiningCorp.com.

