A good week for the ATX TR. This in spite of the fact, that two journeys over 7000 points were not successful. News came from Strabag, Andritz (5), Lenzing (2), Bawag, OMV, Verbund, Amag, Palfinger, Erste Group, RBI and ams Osram. Winner of the 8th stock market tournament is Addiko Bank: http://www.boerse-social.com/tournament . BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR up 0,94% to 6.974,83 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 27,6%. Up to now there were 93 days with a positive and 54 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 1,9% away, from the low 27,6%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2021 is Monday with 0,36%, the weakest is Friday with 0,01%. These are the best-performers this week: Frequentis 6,69% in front of RBI 6,11% and Lenzing 5,63%. And the following ...

