Andritz: International technology group Andritz has received an order from First Hydro Company, UK, covering a contract for the supply of six new spherical valves for the Dinorwig pumped storage plant in Llanberis, North Wales, United Kingdom. First Hydro Company is owned 75% by ENGIE and 25% by Brookfield. The first two valves will be installed in mid-2023, and the other four in mid-2025.Andritz: weekly performance: -1.02% OMV: Consolidated sales revenues of oil, gas and chemical company increased by 73% to Euro 13,695 mn due to the additional revenues stemming from full consolidation of Borealis as well as higher market prices. The clean CCS Operating Result rose considerably from Euro 844 mn in 6m/20 to Euro 2,169 mn. The clean Operating Result of Exploration & Production ...

