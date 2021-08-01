Andritz: At the end of the Annual General Meeting deciding on the discharge for the 2021 business year (scheduled for April 12, 2022), Wolfgang Leitner will end his functions on the Andritz AG Executive Board - after 34 years of successful work there, thereof 27 years as President and CEO. As from April 2022, the new President and CEO will be Joachim Schönbeck, who has been a member of the Andritz Executive Board since October 2014.Andritz: weekly performance: -1.02% Verbund: The results posted by utility company Verbund for quarters 1-2/2021 were very gratifying. EBITDA increased by 2.5% to Euro 654.9m, and the Group result rose by 4.5% to Euro 324.5 mn. The adjusted Group result increased by 4.7% to Euro 315.2m. Based on expectations of average own generation from ...

