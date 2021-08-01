Andritz: Revenue of the technology group Andritz in the first half of 2021 amounted to Euro 3,027.0 mn and fell by 4.6% compared to the previous year's reference period (first half of 2020: Euro 3,173.0 mn). The EBITA of the ANDRITZ GROUP amounted to Euro 237.7 mn in the first half of 2021 and was significantly higher than the level of the previous year's reference period (+36.4% versus H1 2020: Euro 174.3 mn). In the first half of 2021, the net income (without non-controlling interests) amounted to Euro 136.7 mn (H1 2020: 84.9 mn).Andritz: weekly performance: -1.02% Palfinger: The worldwide economic upswing following pandemic year 2020 had a significantly positive impact on the revenue and results of lifting solutions provider Palfinger in the 1st half of 2021. Revenue in ...

