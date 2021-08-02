Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 2, 2021) - Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) ("TMG" or "Company"), a brand consultancy and marketing innovations company that provides integrated branding and marketing solutions for global brands, announced today that the Company's New York-based Mission group was engaged by F45 to celebrate the global fitness brand's initial public offering ("IPO") on July 15, 2021. To view a video of the event, click on the following link: https://vimeo.com/580815165





Celebrating the IPO of F45 on the NYSE

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8213/91834_48b80f6da4bf0bfc_001full.jpg

Troika's New York-based Mission group specializes in placing brands in culture via live experiences, brand partnerships, public relations, social and influencer engagement and amplification. Mission worked collaboratively with F45 to create a successful celebration of F45's IPO and listing on the NYSE, beginning with an early morning Wall Street workout led by F45 master trainers and music provided by world recognized DJ, Steve Aoki. Joining the event was F45's key investor and fitness fanatic Mark Wahlberg who came by to ring the bell with CEO Adam Gilchrist as teams of F45 ambassadors demonstrated the globally beloved workout for passersby.

"Working with F45 to create a fun and energetic event to celebrate the achievement of a very significant milestone for the company was very gratifying. F45 has created a remarkable brand and a very loyal community of consumers seeking a fast, fun and results-driven workout," said Mica Keeney, Mission's Senior Campaign Director, U.S. "The reduction of COVID-19 cases and clear COVID-19 guidelines on site has allowed for the resumption of live events, and we at Mission are very excited about the future as more and more brands seek to re-connect with their audience via a live experience."

About F45

F45 offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that are effective, fun and community-driven. F45 utilizes proprietary technologies: a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform that leverages a rich content database of over 3,900 unique functional training movements to offer new workouts each day and provide a standardized experience across the Company's global footprint.

About Mission

Mission is founded in communications and driven by culture. It ensures its brands lead and never follow through integrated campaigns ranging across PR, digital experience, live activations, social media and influencer engagement. Notable clients include Coca-Cola, BrewDog, Unilever, Tiffany and Co., St. Ives, Allergan, Peloton, Nestle, Estée Lauder and Bobbi Brown. Mission is part of the Troika Media Group (NASDAQ: TRKA). For more information, please visit www.thisismission.com.

About Troika Media Group

Troika Media Group is an end-to-end brand solutions company that creates both near-term and long-term value for global brands in entertainment, sports and consumer products. Applying emerging technology, data science, and world-class creative, TMG helps brands deepen engagement with audiences and fans throughout the consumer journey and builds brand equity. Clients include Apple, Hulu, Riot Games, Belvedere Vodka, Unilever, UFC, Peloton, CNN, HBO, ESPN, Wynn Resorts and Casinos, Tiffany & Co., IMAX, Netflix, Sony, Yahoo and Coca-Cola. For more information, visit www.thetmgrp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and estimates of future performance and economic conditions, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expects," "may," "looks to," "will," "should," "plan," "intend," "on condition," "target," "see," "potential," "estimates," "preliminary," or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, or by discussion of strategy or goals or other future events, circumstances, or effects. Moreover, forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic, which may limit access to the Company's facilities, customers, management, support staff, and professional advisors, and to develop and deliver advanced voice and data communications systems, demand for the Company's products and services, economic conditions in the U.S. and worldwide, and the Company's ability to recruit and retain management, technical, and sales personnel. Further information relating to factors that may impact the Company's results and forward-looking statements are disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation, other than imposed by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:

For Troika Media Group

Kevin Aratari

kevin@troikamedia.com

Investor Relations

TraDigital IR

Kevin McGrath

+1-646-418-7002

kevin@tradigitalir.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/91834