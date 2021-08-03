NTT DATA UK has announced it has become a gold sponsor of professional association Women in Cable Telecommunications (WICT) UK as part of its ongoing Do Diversity initiative and existing Women's Business Network. WICT US was founded in 1979, with regional and international WICT chapters following shortly after, the latest being the WICT UK chapter. WICT UK partners with companies like NTT DATA UK to fulfil its mission of building a more robust pipeline of female leaders who will help to transform the telco industry.

For the past two years, NTT DATA has been involved with the UK chapter of WICT following its work with Virgin Media, who introduced NTT DATA to the group. Originally, NTT DATA was involved with mentoring WICT UK members to grow and evolve. Since then, NTT DATA UK has been involved in various WICT UK events with its own Women's Business Network whose values align closely with the WICT UK's own. The new sponsorship is part of NTT DATA's goal to boost female representation in telco leadership positions.

WICT US is the largest and oldest professional association that serves women across Cable, Telecom, Media and Broadcast industries. With over 10,500 members, the network embraces a spirit of collaboration both within its organisation and throughout the industry. WICT UK's partnerships help it to provide leadership programmes and services, while challenging companies to create more opportunities for women on a local and global level.

NTT DATA UK will help contribute to WICT UK's mission with this sponsorship, while enabling its employees to benefit from access to a global network of likeminded women and organisations. It will do this through events and collaborative opportunities with its own networks, including the Women's Business Network, The Girls' Network and the 30% Club.

Lauren Dolan, President at WICT UK, commented: "It's fantastic to be extending our partnership with NTT DATA UK. We share a common vision to equip women with the skills and support they need to succeed. Having worked with the team at NTT DATA for over two years, we know their continued support will be invaluable as we look to grow and empower more women in Cable, Telco, Media and Broadcasting than ever before."

Sarah Wood, Client Partner and Head of the Women's Business Network at NTT DATA UK, commented: "Our gold sponsorship demonstrates our continued commitment to the relationship we have formed with WICT UK. Importantly, WICT UK's ideals resonate closely with NTT DATA's ongoing Do Diversity initiative, which looks to promote inclusion across our business. We are looking forward to working together to empower women in telco and encourage them to take those steps into leadership positions."

