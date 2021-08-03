Delta, BritishÂ Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2021) - AirTest Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AAT) (OTC PINK: AATGF) (FSE: 71A) (WKN: A1JMFL) (the "Company") will be exhibiting at the CONNEX 2021 National Conference August 9-11. Formerly the Professional Retail Store Maintenance Association (PRSM), now CONNEXFM, The Multi-Site Facilities Management Network is the premier meeting site for retail facilities managers.

George Graham, President, commented "exhibiting at this conference has always proven successful in meeting with prospective customers. Given the increased focus on both IAQ (Indoor Air Quality) and Energy Efficiency, to meet more stringent ESG mandates (Environmental, Social and Government Criteria), this conference could lead to significant additional business for the Company. Our ambition for the show is to strengthen existing relationships and add many new ones. We will be introducing our new proprietary, energy saving, wireless IAQ solutions at the conference and anticipate a positive response."

About CONNEX: ConnexFM, the authority on Retail and Multi-site Facilities Management, is the leading membership organization for retail FMs (Facilities Managers) and supplier professionals. ConnexFM empowers the facilities management professionals with best practices, benchmarking, education, discussion forums and trusted partnerships.

About AirTest: AirTest Technologies is a Green-Tech company specializing in Demand Control Ventilation systems that improve commercial building operating efficiency and generate proven energy savings. The company has developed new wireless sensors with dynamic real-time communication and control technologies, which builds upon 17 years of experience and thousands of installations amongst clients such as Lowe's, Shoppers Drug Mart and Ikea. Airtest solutions provide data on levels of Indoor Air Quality required by Schools, Retail Stores and Offices.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/91918