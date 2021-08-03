(Article L. 233 8 II of the French commercial code article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the AMF)
Regulatory News:
SEB S.A. (Paris:SK):
- Issuer
Corporate name
SEB S.A.
Registered office
112 Chemin du Moulin Carron CS 90175 69134 Ecully cedex France
Stockmarket
Euronext Paris A
ISIN
FR0000121709
- Numbers of shares and voting rights:
2 July 2021
31 July 2021
Shares in Euronext
55 337 770
55 337 770
Theoretical voting rights (1)
81 635 357
81 862 901
Effective voting rights
81 432 730
81 660 074
(1) Including voting rights attached to shares for which the right is revoked (own controlled shares, …)
- A statutory clause imposes an obligation to declare any crossing thresholds in addition to those provided by law, to any person who comes to hold, directly or indirectly, as defined by Articles L. 233-7 and L. 233-9 of the French Commercial Code, 0.5% of the share capital or voting rights, or any multiple of that percentage.
