ACCOR ACQUISITION COMPANY S.A.: AAC - Number of shares and voting rights - 31072021

Regulated information
August 4, 2021
Declaration pursuant to article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
|Date
|Number of shares outstanding
|Number of potential voting rights
|Number of exercisable voting rights
|07/31/2021
|38,566,000
|
38,566,000
|36,268,143
