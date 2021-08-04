CordovaCann Corp.: CordovaCann (CSE: CDVA / OTCQB: LVRLF) Completes Sale-Leaseback and Finances Oregon Expansion

Cannabilt Farms Should Reach Maximum Cultivation Capacity by Year End

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / CordovaCann Corp. (CSE:CDVA) (OTCQB:LVRLF) ("Cordova" or the "Company"), a cannabis-focused consumer products company, is pleased to provide an update on its Cannabilt Farms licensed cannabis cultivation operation in Clackamas, Oregon ("Cannabilt").

Cordova OR Operations, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has sold all of its land, building and equipment (the "Property") for US $2.2 million and entered into an agreement to lease the Property from the buyer (the "Lease"). The Lease will allow Cannabilt to operate on the Property for ten (10) years, and provides options for two subsequent ten (10) year renewal periods. Proceeds from the sale will be used to retire debts related to the Property and to finance the planned expansion at Cannabilt. A total of US $600,000 of the purchase price has been placed in escrow by the buyer to allow Cannabilt to complete its buildout of the facility. The Lease was signed on July 20, 2021 and commenced on August 1, 2021. Cannabilt will pay no rent during the first three months of the lease and will pay US $22,000 per month for the reminder of the first year, with annual payment escalators thereafter.

The facility buildout includes expanding the cultivation facility to the maximum 10,000 square feet of indoor cultivation canopy that is permitted under the Tier II Marijuana Production License granted by the Oregon Liquor Control Commission (the "OLCC"). The Company expects to be cultivating under the entire canopy by the end of 2021. Cannabilt will leverage the distribution channel already established and will continue to expand the wholesale and retail relationships for the increase in output. The buildout also includes the completion of a 14,000 sq. ft. extraction and manufacturing facility on the premises that is in the licensing process with the OLCC. Once completed and licensed, this facility will allow the Company to produce a wide variety of cannabis derived products for consumption across Oregon. Having both cultivation and manufacturing facilities will optimize the operation and drive incremental revenue and cash flow for Cordova, while allowing the Company to build brand recognition in the state.

Mr. Taz Turner, Chairman and CEO of Cordova, commented, "This sale-leaseback transaction significantly moves forward our Cannabilt Farms initiatives in Oregon. We have commenced the expansion with expectation of introducing new flower strains and a line of cannabis derivative products later this year. The US $600,000 in escrow is sufficient to fund the expansion and we expect to draw upon over the coming months. This transaction also extinguishes debts on our balance sheet and is expected to materially increase the profitability of the Company."

CordovaCann Corp. is a Canadian-domiciled company focused on building a leading, diversified cannabis products business across multiple jurisdictions including Canada and the United States. Cordova primarily provides services and investment capital to the retail, processing and production vertical markets of the cannabis industry.

