Rotterdam, 4 August 2021 - Royal KPN N.V. (KPN) today announces that it has successfully closed a ? 1.0 billion, Sustainability-Linked Revolving Credit Facility (the "Facility"), refinancing its existing credit facility from 2016. The Facility reinforces KPN's commitment to sustainability by integrating its ambitions into a core financing instrument.

Through the sustainability-linked mechanism, the interest rate under the Facility is tied to KPN's performance on three sustainability targets: 1) accelerating the digitalization of the Netherlands by rolling out fiber; 2) continue to reduce KPN's energy consumption; and 3) reduce carbon emissions in the supply chain (Scope 3 CO2-equivalent emissions).

Chris Figee, CFO of KPN: "This is an important facility for KPN which provides financial flexibility and ensures we maintain our solid liquidity position. By directly linking our cost of borrowing to our ambitious sustainability agenda we underline the importance and our commitment to all stakeholders."

The new Facility has a maturity of five years with two one-year extension options. A syndicate of 12 relationship banks participate in the Facility. ABN AMRO acted as Documentation Agent and Sustainability Coordinator on the Facility.

