The company's 100% owned Battery Hill property is located in Carlton County, New Brunswick. The manganese deposits are located approximately 5 kilometers northwest of the town of Woodstock and are easily accessible from the Trans-Canada highway via all-weather roads. The property encompasses all or part of four manganese zones, being the Iron Ore Hill, Moody Hill, Sharpe Farm and Maple Hill zones.

In July, the company issued the first Mineral Resource Estimate for its Battery Hill project which consisted of 34.86 million tonnes in the Measured and Indicated categories, grading 6.42% manganese, plus an additional 25.91 million tonnes in the Inferred category, grading 6.66% manganese, using a 2.5% cut-off grade that reflects total operating costs having "reasonable prospects for economic extraction".

Leach optimization has been identified as a high priority for evaluating economic factors such as reagent consumptions and expected extraction rates. Kemetco continues to reduce steps in the processing flowsheet and has achieved further upgrades in both the leaching and purification processes.

