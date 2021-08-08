Vienna Stock Exchange: The Vienna Stock Exchange recorded equity trading volumes of Euro 5.59 bn in July 2021. Compared to the previous year, this represents a substantial increase of 26.0% (July 2020: Euro 4.44 bn). Year-to-date equity turnover amounted to Euro 44.49 bn and is thus at the high level of the previous year with an increase of 2% (Jan-Jul 2021: Euro 43.62 bn).ATX TR: weekly performance: 2.62% Andritz: International technology Group Andritz has received an order from Renaissance Textile to deliver a complete recycling line for their first recycling platform, located in Laval, France. Start-up of the line is scheduled for the end of Q2 2022. Renaissance Textile's target is to become the first French recycling platform dedicated to end-of-life textiles, and the company ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...