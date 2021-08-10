- (PLX AI) - Demant may lift its guidance range for organic growth or EBIT for the year when it reports first-half earnings on Thursday, analysts said.
- • Demant is currently guiding for organic growth of 24-28% and EBIT of DKK 3-3.3 billion for 2021
- • Hearing aid demand should have improved further in May and June with the Covid-19 vaccine rollout, especially in the commercial channels, Sydbank said (hold)
- • Public channels such as the VA in the U.S. and the NHS in Britain probably are still further behind but improving: Sydbank
- • Hearing aid revenues likely are recovering faster than expected, with improved profitability, but investors may be looking for a big guidance upgrade, Nordea said last week, downgrading Demant to hold from buy on limited upside
- • A guidance upgrade may be already reflected in Demant's share price, Kepler Cheuvreux said (reduce, DKK 263)
- • The share has performed strongly, which is grounds to be cautious in the short-term, SEB said (hold, DKK 385)
DEMANT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de