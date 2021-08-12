J.P. Morgan Private Bank Top 200 Female-Powered Businesses Report Studied over 33,000 Companies

In a recently released report by J.P. Morgan Private Bank, TC BioPharm received the fifth ranking for female-powered companies in the United Kingdom. The study initially looked at 33,000 high growth businesses, of which 6,085 were female led or founded, rank the top 200 of these firms based on growth metrics.

TC BioPharm has grown substantially since being founded by Angela Scott in 2014, under her leadership as COO the Company has seen valuation increase in every investment round, culminating with a recent capitalization of the Company over £100,000,000.

"This ranking is unexpected but very welcome," commented Ms. Scott, "and I'd like to acknowledge all my female colleagues at TC BioPharm. We continually hire the best candidates for the role and today roughly 60% of our employees are female; as a biotechnology company this ranking is impactful given the lack of women in STEM. I hope we can be an agent for change as we continue to expand both in Scotland and the United States."

Having proudly landed in the top 5 of this prodigious report, TCB commends J.P. Morgan on taking a leadership approach by focusing on female powered business, the Company also congratulates all the founders and women-led companies named in the report alongside TCB.

https://privatebank.jpmorgan.com/content/dam/jpm-wm-aem/documents/en/other/top-200-female-powered-businesses/JPM-Top-200-Female-Powered-Businesse-%20Report_Final.pdf

About TC BioPharm, Ltd.

TC BioPharm is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and viral infections with human efficacy data in acute myeloid leukemia. Gamma-delta T cells are naturally occurring immune cells that embody properties of both the innate and adaptive immune systems, and can intrinsically differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. TC BioPharm uses an allogeneic approach in both unmodified and CAR modified gamma delta t-cells to effectively identify, target and eradicate both liquid and solid tumors in cancer.

TC BioPharm is the leader in developing gamma-delta T cell therapies, and the first company to conduct phase II/pivotal clinical studies in oncology. The Company is conducting two investigator-initiated clinical trials for its unmodified gamma-delta T cell product line hase II/III pivotal trial for Omnicell in treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and Phase I trial for ImmuniStim in treatment of Covid patients using the Company's proprietary allogenic CryoTC technology to provide frozen product to clinics worldwide. TC BioPharm also maintains a robust pipeline for future indications in solid tumors and other aggressive viral infections as well as a significant IP/patent portfolio in the use of CARs with gamma delta t-cells and owns our manufacturing facility to maintain cost and product quality controls. For more information, please visit www.tcbiopharm.com.

