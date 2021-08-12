Leading innovators in the blockchain space took part in the program

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2021) - GDA Capital's inaugural startup competition Next Top Blockchain Startup has ended successfully with record participation and support for new blockchain projects. Over 600 participants from 65 international universities in 55 different countries were in attendance. More than 70 teams have submitted projects that are being evaluated by global judges and connected to top venture capital and incubator programs.





Next Top Blockchain Startup

The Next Top Blockchain Startup gives new blockchain startups a chance to win over $125,000 USD in prizes and helps emerging entrepreneurs with access to capital, relationships to industry experts, and a systematic program to learn how to build a company. Moreover, it partnered with innovative companies, protocols, and leaders in blockchain to empower the aspiring entrepreneurs and lead developer tracks Summer 2021. The program is also giving teams a chance to get connected with established projects such as Multibank's MEX Digital and others.

The competition also hosted multiple workshops with the Blockchain Education Network where participants were taught how to interact with leading blockchain products and protocols such as Polkadot, Terra, DigitalBits, NEAR Protocol, Chainlink, Decentraland, Tezos, NetBox and Polygon in addition to start-up focused presentations with representatives from BitMart, GDA Capital, dlab, and TDeFi.

The projects will be judged by a panel of international judges until August 20 when the winners in each track and the grand prize will be announced. Judges include Michael Gord, CEO of GDA Capital, Erikan Obotetukudo, managing partner of Audacity Fund, Nick Plante, partner at dlab, Gaurav Dubey, CEO of TDeFi, and many others. After the winners are announced, select teams will be given an opportunity to pitch to the TDeFi Crypto Accelerator and win up to $100,000 in grants. Additionally, winning teams in many of the developer tracks will be given opportunities to meet with core team members of the protocols for further development.

GDA Capital Co-founder Michael Gord commented on the significance of this first blockchain startup competition. "It was extremely gratifying to see so much talent gathered together and sharing ideas, insights, and ultimately building new bonds. The industry is better off for it and we're happy to empower the next generation of blockchain startups. As we keep growing, these competitions will strengthen the ecosystem of blockchain applications that are ultimately leading to mass adoption."

The next and final step will be a conference hosted in the Crypto Convention Center in Decentraland and broadcasted online on August 20th. The top ten projects will be selected at the event to present at the pitch competition the next day.

About GDA Capital

GDA Capital is a global organization that provides vertically integrated financial technology services to institutional investors and disruptive technology companies. It is the trusted advisor that bridges the gap between institutional capital markets and disruptive technologies.

About The Next Top Blockchain Startup

The Next Top Blockchain Startup is a technology-focused competition prioritizing community initiatives as well as grassroots projects. Its aim is to bring the brightest minds, investors, community leaders and companies in blockchain together from around the world while providing the projects of tomorrow with a platform to grow. The Next Top Blockchain Startup focuses on innovation above all, creating a community for building blockchain companies in public.

Media contact:

Robert Penington

Robert@thronepr.com

