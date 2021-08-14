DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value(s)

FRIWO AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG 2021-08-11

Hiermit gibt die FRIWO AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden: Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2) Sprache: Deutsch Veröffentlichungsdatum: 12.08.2021 Ort: https://www.friwo.com/de/about/investor-relations/

2021-08-11

FRIWO AG Von-Liebig-Straße 11 48346 Ostbevern Deutschland Internet: www.friwo.com/de/about/investor-relations/

1225681 2021-08-11 padding-right:5.4pt; padding-left:5.4pt; vertical-align:bottom; "> The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 10/08/2021 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share - including unaudited current period revenue* 2,844.46p 7,540,321 Per Ordinary share - excluding unaudited current period revenue* 2,825.34p Ordinary share price (mid-price) 2,565.00p Discount to NAV 9.82% *Current period revenue covers the period 01/01 to 10/08/2021 Name of company % of portfolio 1 Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p 15.87 2 Hill & Smith Holdings Plc Ordinary 25p 13.58 3 Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p 11.54 4 Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 26.9231p 10.44 5 Vp Plc Ordinary 5p 9.80 6 Electrocomponents PLC Ordinary 10p 7.52 7 Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p 6.90 8 Eleco Plc Ordinary 1p 3.39 9 Renold Plc Ordinary 5p 3.34 10 Vitec Group Plc Ordinary 20p 3.27 11 IMI Plc Ordinary 25p 2.76 12 Morgan Advanced Materials Plc Ordinary 25p 2.28 13 Menzies (John) Plc Ordinary 25p 1.67 14 Carr's Group Plc Ordinary GBp2.5 1.58 15 Bellway Plc Ordinary 12.5p 1.53 16 Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p 0.96 17 Castings Plc Ordinary 10p 0.87 18 National Grid Plc Ordinary 11.395p 0.75 19 GlaxoSmithKline Plc Ordinary 25p 0.58 20 Dialight Plc Ordinary 1.89p 0.47 21 Santander UK 10.375% Non Cumulative Preferred 0.41 22 LPA Group Plc Ordinary 10p 0.28 23 Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p 0.15 24 Chamberlin Plc Ordinary 0.1p 0.05 25 Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.001 0.00 26 Costain Group Plc Ordinary 50p 0.00 27 Discretionary Unit Fund Managers Ltd 0.00

ISIN: GB0007392078 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RIII

