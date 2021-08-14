Anzeige
Samstag, 14.08.2021
Dow Jones News
14.08.2021 | 16:46
Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value(s)

DGAP Vorabbekanntmachung Finanzberichte: FRIWO AG / Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Rechnungslegungsberichten FRIWO AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG 2021-08-11 / 13:56 Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hiermit gibt die FRIWO AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden: Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2) Sprache: Deutsch Veröffentlichungsdatum: 12.08.2021 Ort: https://www.friwo.com/de/about/investor-relations/

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-08-11 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen. Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Sprache:   Deutsch 
Unternehmen: FRIWO AG 
       Von-Liebig-Straße 11 
       48346 Ostbevern 
       Deutschland 
Internet:   www.friwo.com/de/about/investor-relations/ 
 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service 
=------------

1225681 2021-08-11 padding-right:5.4pt; padding-left:5.4pt; vertical-align:bottom; "> The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 10/08/2021 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share - including unaudited current period revenue* 2,844.46p 7,540,321 Per Ordinary share - excluding unaudited current period revenue* 2,825.34p Ordinary share price (mid-price) 2,565.00p Discount to NAV 9.82% *Current period revenue covers the period 01/01 to 10/08/2021 Name of company % of portfolio 1 Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p 15.87 2 Hill & Smith Holdings Plc Ordinary 25p 13.58 3 Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p 11.54 4 Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 26.9231p 10.44 5 Vp Plc Ordinary 5p 9.80 6 Electrocomponents PLC Ordinary 10p 7.52 7 Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p 6.90 8 Eleco Plc Ordinary 1p 3.39 9 Renold Plc Ordinary 5p 3.34 10 Vitec Group Plc Ordinary 20p 3.27 11 IMI Plc Ordinary 25p 2.76 12 Morgan Advanced Materials Plc Ordinary 25p 2.28 13 Menzies (John) Plc Ordinary 25p 1.67 14 Carr's Group Plc Ordinary GBp2.5 1.58 15 Bellway Plc Ordinary 12.5p 1.53 16 Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p 0.96 17 Castings Plc Ordinary 10p 0.87 18 National Grid Plc Ordinary 11.395p 0.75 19 GlaxoSmithKline Plc Ordinary 25p 0.58 20 Dialight Plc Ordinary 1.89p 0.47 21 Santander UK 10.375% Non Cumulative Preferred 0.41 22 LPA Group Plc Ordinary 10p 0.28 23 Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p 0.15 24 Chamberlin Plc Ordinary 0.1p 0.05 25 Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.001 0.00 26 Costain Group Plc Ordinary 50p 0.00 27 Discretionary Unit Fund Managers Ltd 0.00

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB0007392078 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      RIII 
LEI Code:    2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  119735 
EQS News ID:  1225657 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1225657&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 14, 2021 10:13 ET (14:13 GMT)

