Strabag: Construction group Strabag has been awarded a new large-scale contract in the southwestern German state of Baden-Württemberg. Germany's federal motorway company, Autobahn GmbH des Bundes, has awarded to Strabag the contract for the six-lane expansion of the A8 motorway in the Enz Valley near Pforzheim. The contract for the complex infrastructure project on the main corridor between Karlsruhe and Stuttgart is worth more than Euro 100 mn. In addition to the widening of a 4.8 km long section of motorway between the Pforzheim-Nord and Pforzheim-Süd interchanges, the project also includes the construction of a total of six bridges and underpasses as well as the realisation of extensive noise protection measures. Three German subsidiaries of Strabag will be ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...