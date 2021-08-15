Wienerberger: Further to the Q2 Trading Statement issued on July 5, 2021, Wienerberger reports its final H1 2021 results, which are the Group's strongest mid-year results in its history. In the first half of 2021, the Group achieved record revenues of Euro 1,867.5 mn, up by approximately 14% from the previous year's value (H1 2020: Eueo 1,641.5 mn), despite moderate developments in the core markets and a slower return to pre-Covid levels. Wienerberger reported EBITDA LFL of Euro 308.4 mn, corresponding to a 21% increase year-on-year (2020: Euro 254.1 mn). Overall, the Group's performance surpassed the record values of the first half of 2019 by a significant margin (revenues H1 2019: Euro 1,736.4 mn, EBITDA Euro 295.7 mn). Heimo Scheuch, Chairman of the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG: ...

