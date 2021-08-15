Austrian Post: Austrian Post's Group revenue rose by 28.4 % in the first half of 2021 to Euro 1,260.4 mn. In the first half-year, the Parcel & Logistics Division reported an ongoing upward trend, accounting for 49.4 % of total revenue. Group EBITDA rose by 64.3 % to Euro 184.5 mn, whereas EBIT has more than doubled, increasing by 114.5 % year-on-year to Euro 103.4 mn. Austrian Post's profit for the period equalled Euro 84.2 mn in the first half of 2021 compared to Euro 39.1 mn in the first half of 2020. Earnings per share in the current reporting period was Euro 1.18, up from Euro 0.66 in the prior-year period. Austrian Post revised its expectations for the full year 2021 upwards based on strong results generated in the first half-year. In spite of the ongoing uncertainty in the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...