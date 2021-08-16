Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 16.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Spekulation der Woche: Beginn einer Rekordfahrt? Rallye setzt sich am Montag fort
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.08.2021 | 15:04
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Correction: Directorate Change

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Correction: Directorate Change

PR Newswire

London, August 16

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR TO US PERSONS.

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.
("the Company")

(a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liability
under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 56535)

LEI 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511

Correction: Directorate Change

The 'Directorate Change' announcement released on 13 August 2021 incorrectly included Gill Morris Consulting as a current directorship of Gill Morris. Gill Morris Consulting is an unincorporated business owned by Gill Morris and has no directors. The full amended text is shown below.

13 August 2021

Directorate Change

Further to the announcement made on 20 July 2021, Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund is pleased to announce that it has appointed Gill Morris to the Board of the Company as Non-Executive Director with immediate effect following the successful completion of customary due diligence checks by the Company's Nominated Adviser. Mrs Morris has joined the Audit and the Management & Engagement committees of the Board and will replace Stephen Coe as Chair of the Audit Committee prior to 31 December 2021.

Additional Information in respect of the AIM Rules

The following information regarding the appointment of Gillian Yvonne Morris (née Thomas), aged 58, is disclosed under Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies:

Current DirectorshipsPrevious Directorships (within the last five years)
The International Stock Exchange Group LimitedSpecsavers Finance (Guernsey) Limited

As at the date of this announcement, Gillian Morris does not hold any ordinary shares in the Company.

Save as set out above there are no further disclosures pursuant to Rule 17 or Schedule Two paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies in respect of the appointment of Gillian Morris.

For further information please contact:

Singer Capital Markets
James Maxwell/ Alaina Wong/ James Fischer - Nominated Adviser
James Waterlow - Sales		+44 20 7496 3000
Northern Trust International Fund
Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Sam Walden		+44 1481 745 385

Website

www.weisskoreaopportunityfund.com

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.