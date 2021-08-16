Company Expects Fees from Licensing of Intellectual Property to Significantly Enhance Margins and Boost Bottom Line Earnings Potential

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2021) - Green Globe International, Inc. - Hempacco (OTC Pink: GGII), the leading herb and hemp cigarette manufacturer, in their mission of Disrupting TobaccoTM, today announced that it has entered into a non-exclusive intellectual property licensing agreement with Sugar, Inc., an emerging privately-held company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of hemp and CBD-derived cigarettes.

In a statement, William Hsu, President of Sugar, Inc., said: "We are excited to add Hempacco's innovative hemp cigarette technology to our portfolio of smooth, flavorful, potent cigarettes with zero tobacco and no nicotine. In searching for a partner, we were looking for a facility that shares the same passion for developing hemp cigarettes as we do. We found that with Hempacco and look forward to the launch of our first "Crème"-branded hemp cigarettes in the coming weeks," concluded Mr. Hsu.

"We look forward to collaborating with the Sugar team to extend our proprietary and patent-pending CBD and hemp cigarette technology," said Sandro Piancone, Chief Executive Officer of Green Globe International, Inc. "We believe the combination of our innovative technology and their extensive marketing and distribution capabilities will enable both companies to offer the highest standards for CBD and hemp cigarettes," concluded Mr. Piancone.

About Green Global International Inc. (GGII) - Hempacco, Co. Inc.:

Green Global International Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary Hempacco Co., Inc. are Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 Trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing consumer goods, including Herb Smokables, CBG, and CBD Hemp cigarettes. The Company owns and licenses intellectual property, has conducted extensive research and development, and is engaged in manufacturing and sales of smokable Hemp brands, including The Real Stuff Hemp Smokables. Hempacco Co., Inc.'s operating segments include joint-venture private label agreements and sales, Intellectual Property licensing, and the development and sales of inhouse brands using patented counter displays as well as six hundred Kiosk vending machines called HempBoxes.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements including opinions, assumptions, estimates, the Company's assessment of future plans and operations, including but not limited to information concerning a potential combination with Hempacco and the timing thereof. When used in this document, the words "will," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intent," "may," "project," "should," and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are founded based on expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Forward-looking statements are subject to a wide range of risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will be realized. Any number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to regulatory and third party approvals not being obtained in the manner or timing anticipated; the ability to implement corporate strategies; the state of domestic capital markets; the ability to obtain financing; changes in general market conditions; industry conditions and events; and other factors more fully described from time to time in the reports and filings made by the Company with OTC Markets Group, Inc. or the securities regulatory authorities. Except as required by applicable laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements publicly. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of relevant securities laws and considered forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Company Contact:

Founder Sandro Piancone or

Co-Founder Jorge Olson

IR@HempaccoInc.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Harry Tajyar

htajyar@irpartnersinc.com

Phone: 323-380-4500

