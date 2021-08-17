EQS Group-News: Kudelski Group
Jackson (TN), USA, Phoenix (AZ), USA, and Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland - August 17, 2021 - Long-time video provider Jackson Energy Authority (JEA) has teamed up with NAGRA, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and a leading provider of content protection and multiscreen video solutions, to launch JEA's new IP-based multiscreen video streaming service, 'E+ Premier'. Powered by the NAGRA OpenTV Video Platform and Harmonic's VOS(R)360 cloud streaming solution, the new service will not only enable JEA to deliver a compelling array of content and customer features to its own customers, but also to help other distributors consolidate and/or eliminate their headends to cut expenses and bring advanced video services to their customers.
About Jackson Energy Authority
Jackson Energy Authority is one of very few public utilities in the nation to offer all major utility services from one company. As a customer-owned utility, JEA combines utilities and broadband services with a hometown feel to provide unmatched service our community can count on now and in the future. From the highly visible utility and telecommunications services to the diverse array of less visible but equally important philanthropic efforts, JEA works to ensure that services are in place to meet current and future needs. Unmatched customer service paired with the strength of diversity in services and commitment to community has enabled JEA to maintain its mission: to create value for its customers and help improve the quality of life in the community. More information is at www.jaxenergy.com.
About NAGRA
NAGRA, the digital TV division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), provides security and multiscreen user experience solutions for the monetization of digital media. The company provides content providers and DTV operators worldwide with secure, open and integrated platforms and applications over broadcast, broadband and mobile platforms, enabling compelling and personalized viewing experiences. Please visit dtv.nagra.com for more information. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
