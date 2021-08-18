Solar Integrated Roof Corp.: Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Signs Joint Venture to Host Nationwide Solar Educational Events

Company Forms Non-Dilutive Partnership to Launch Educational Event Series Nationwide, Driving New Contractors to Join SIRC Subsidiary USA Solar Networks

Each Event Expected to Generate $1.5M in Recurring Monthly Revenue from SIRC Subsidiary USA Solar Networks; New Events to be Held Monthly

EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, announced today that it has signed a joint venture agreement with American Contractor and ContractorCoachPRO to market and produce elite solar educational events for prospective solar installers each month in key markets nationwide - which the Company expects could generate $1.5 million in recurring monthly revenue per event from contractors who join SIRC subsidiary USA Solar Networks.

American Contractor is a national media company that hosts the American Contractor Show, a hybrid of live and recorded segments to create a discussion around topics that help contractors grow and elevate their businesses by exposing them to amazing minds and the tactics used to grow. ContractorCoachPRO guides clients through systems and processes to take control of their business, experience explosive growth and achieve the financial freedom to pursue their dreams.

Under the terms of the agreement, beginning in September 2021 the partners will host complimentary monthly events in nationwide "solar friendly" markets affording the opportunity to contractors to either convert to or add solar to their business plan by joining USA Solar Networks, a subsidiary of Solar Integrated Roofing. The memorable two-to-three-hour educational seminar and bootcamp will also include elite networking opportunities. Revenue from the events will be generated both from contractors choosing to join USA Solar Networks as well as from business, sales and marketing educational videos.

"American Contractor and ContractorCoachPRO have become well-known brands that deliver entertaining, educational content aimed at coaching contractors and those interested in contracting," said David Massey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. "Our partnership was a natural fit to introduce contractors to the benefits and opportunities of including solar products and services in their business plan through our USA Solar Networks subsidiary. With the growing capabilities spanning the SIRC family of companies, we believe that we can effectively cover all aspects of creating a best-in-class business platform for contractors looking to dive into solar under our umbrella.

"The key to this program is the synergy between USA Solar Networks, American Contractor and ContractorCoachPRO. With USA Solar Networks' experience and knowledge of the solar industry, and network administrative support, American Contractors ability to market, produce and create a memorable event experience and ContractorCoachPRO's ability to support the network with business best practices, sales, and marketing for the member dealers, this partnership will provide the highest likelihood of success for member dealers.

"Our monthly events will serve as an ideal introduction to our family of companies and has the potential to produce significant recurring revenue and profit. We are targeting a monthly attendance of 50 contractors and project 20% of event attendees will choose to join us. If each contractor then contributes an average of 5 deals a month at an average of $40,500 per deal, each event could conservatively generate over $1.5 million in recurring revenue per month - which adds up quickly over several events. We look forward to working closely with the team at American Contractor and ContractorCoachPRO to host these highly beneficial and educational events to contractors around the country while growing value for our shareholders in a non-dilutive manner," concluded Massey.

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), is an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation platform company specializing in commercial and residential properties throughout the United States. The Company serves communities by delivering the best experience through constant innovation & legacy-focused leadership. The Company's broad array of solutions include sales and installation of solar energy systems, battery backup and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to roofing, HVAC and related electrical contracting work. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.solarintegratedroofing.com.

About American Contractor LLC.

American Contractor LLC is an industry-specific media company focused on providing entertainment and education to all contractors who want to achieve the American Dream. The company serves all contractors as an outlet to find new products, best practices and key advice through its various social media outlets and industry events. In addition to serving other industry events across the country focused on contractors, American Contractor produces its own events in the form of virtual summits, TOP REP Intensive Sales Training and now the American Contractor Solar Jumpstart. Please visit the company's website at www.americancontractorshow.com.

About ContractorCoachPRO LLC.

ContractorCoachPRO LLC is an industry-specific business consulting company focused on the home services contractor niche. ContractorCoachPRO has coached 300+ companies who have generated over 3 billion dollars in revenues over the last 8 years. ContractorCoachPRO has a staff of executive level coaches who work through their proprietary "Contractor Blueprint" to provide Leadership, Culture, Process, Human Resources, Finance, Accountability, Technology, Marketing, Sales, Production, Training and Recruiting to their clients. ContractorCoachPRO's services are delivered through 1-on-1 coaching, group coaching, the Contractor's Training Room learning platform and the Contractor Strategy Conference. Please visit the company's website at www.contractorcoachpro.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

