Mittwoch, 18.08.2021
Breaking News! Ist InnoCan einer Sensation auf der Spur?
WKN: 936957 ISIN: BE0003770840 Ticker-Symbol: L3R 
Frankfurt
18.08.21
17:20 Uhr
67,30 Euro
-0,50
-0,74 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.08.2021 | 17:53
51 Leser
Leasinvest Real Estate Comm. VA: Leasinvest Real Estate SA: Half-year financial report 2021

Highlights first half-year 2021

For the first half-year of the financial year 2021 we record the following key data:

  • Foreseen business combination with Extensa approved during extraordinary general meeting of 19 July 2021 turning Leasinvest into a mixed real estate investor-developer as of that date
  • The EPRA earnings*rise from € 13.1 million end H1 2020 to € 15.6 million (or € 2.64 per share vs € 2.21 per share end H1 2020)
  • The net result amounts to € 28.0 million (€ 4.72 per share) end H1 2021 (vs € -30.7 million or € -5.18 per share end H1 2020)
  • The funding cost decreases again to 2.09% (end 2020: 2.35%)
  • The occupancy rate increases to 92.57% (end 2020: 91.62%)
  • Important leases in Belgium and Luxembourg: full pre-lease of the office project Monteco in the CBD of Brussels and new rental contracts in Mercator-High 5 and in shopping center Pommerloch in Luxembourg

Attachment

  • 2021 08 18 LRE_HJV 2021_ENG_FINAL (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8e2398a2-e940-4fc6-8ffe-f707e1d55b5e)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.