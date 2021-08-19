News summary:

Operators need to migrate from proprietary hardware architectures towards open and scalable virtualized solutions

Lanner's NCA-4025 is the latest certified Intel Select Solution for uCPE preinstalled with Ensemble Connector

Partnership provides secure turnkey offerings built on Lanner product range with ADVA operating system and VNF hosting platform

ADVA (FSE: ADV) and Lanner Electronics today announced that the Lanner NCA-4025 is now verified with Intel Select Solution for uCPE with ADVA Ensemble Connector, giving communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises a simple and cost-efficient route to virtualization at the network edge. In addition, ADVA's Ensemble Connector is available preinstalled on a variety of Lanner's leading network appliances, so customers can select from a range of workload-optimized solutions that deliver the full benefits of network functions virtualization (NFV). Lanner's NCA-4025 and ADVA's Ensemble Connector will power uCPE deployments with advanced encryption performance, secure SD-WAN services and robust network protection for operators rolling out uCPE at scale.

"We're excited that Lanner's NCA-4025 is now a certified Intel Select Solution for uCPE preinstalled with Ensemble Connector. The new plug-and-play offering delivers the highest levels of performance while running multiple virtual network functions. It reduces the effort and complexity of testing and validation and accelerates time-to-market for new services," said Mike Heffner, GM, Edge Cloud, ADVA. "The carrier-class capabilities of our Ensemble Connector combined with Lanner's high-performance network appliances provide customers with a choice of highly scalable and secure hardware-software solutions that are pre-integrated and ready to deploy."

The partnership between ADVA and Lanner gives businesses and CSPs an open and flexible solution guaranteed to meet the performance needs of the most demanding uCPE applications. It delivers improved networking through the Ensemble Connector operating system and virtual network function hosting environment. This features advanced applications at Layer 2 and 3, including LTE access and Carrier Ethernet 2.0 functionality, as well as zero-touch provisioning for ultimate simplicity and scale. The uCPE offering also enables access to the Ensemble Harmony Ecosystem, the industry's largest set of onboarded virtualized applications and supported servers.

"Together with ADVA and Intel, we're setting a new benchmark for performance, scale and security. Our platform powered by the Intel Xeon D2100 multi-core processor and running ADVA's carrier-grade software gives network operators a highly versatile uCPE solution that supports agile service provisioning straight out of the box," commented Sven Freudenfeld, CTO, Telecom Application, Lanner. "Not only does our NCA-4025 remove the headache of hardware and software integration, but it also accelerates time-to-market for SD-WAN, SD-Security and other NFV applications. Now our customers can be free to innovate and respond in an instant to new business opportunities."

About ADVA

ADVA is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. We're continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It's these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today's society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at www.adva.com.

