SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / GCG Asia Eats, a well-known South East Asian food brand founded by Darren Yaw, announced the official launch of its plant-based cuisines in the United States. GCG Asia Eats is best known for innovating vegan products with local cuisines such as nasi lemak, chicken rice, satay, banh xeo, and fish amok. GCG Asia Eats are bringing their own South East Asian culinary traditions into the North American vegan industry.

Darren Yaw's wife, the head food scientist of GCG Asia Eats, has developed a solution to encourage businesses to incorporate plant-based foods into their supply chains. In doing so, they hope to spark a green revolution throughout the world.

'This milestone is a significant step forward for the GCG Asia Eats brand to further extend our offerings to our wonderful customers and friends in the United States,' said Darren Yaw, Founder and CEO of GCG Asia Eats. 'With our Southeast Asia cuisines, GCG Asia Eats recently entered the Asian market, and this further expansion in the United States demonstrates our momentum.'

Darren Yaw saw a lot of potential in the U.S market. "There are a lot of people who are vegan and into Southeast Asian cuisines from countries such as Malaysia, Singapore, Cambodia and Indonesia. We can see that there are not a lot of options with that. We plan to introduce an exciting food scene, with everything from late-night street food, quick bites, to fine dining options."

Darren Yaw observes that many people in the U.S. love South-East Asian food because of its delicious, spicy, and flavour-packed cuisine.

Darren Yaw adds, "Everyone knows them back in South East Asia," he said, adding that the only challenge was tailoring GCG Asia Eats' cuisine to local tastes and expectations. This included serving sizes, food sweetness/saltiness, and menu items that should or should not be included, as well as items unique to the Australian market."

'Americans are becoming more interested in trying or adhering to a vegan diet, but it can be intimidating,' said Michelle Yaw, Darren Yaw's wife, the head food scientist of GCG Asia Eats. 'Some people don't have access to the right ingredients for vegan South-East Asia meals; they wonder if they'll be forced to eat bland food all the time, or if the food will become boring over time. GCG Asia Eats makes it simple," said Darren Yaw.

Michelle Yaw, Darren Yaw's wife, the head food scientist of GCG Asia Eats, adds, 'Our vegan menus include all of the ingredients needed for a home cook to prepare hot vegan meals with sophisticated Asian flavour profiles, as well as step-by-step recipes to help even inexperienced chefs make restaurant-quality vegan meals with ease. The best part is that our meal kits are delivered right to your door. We're confident you'll enjoy these protein-rich, flavorful meals whether you're a lifelong vegan or trying vegan eating for the first time.'

"We also want to introduce the plant-based meals of Roti Canai, Roti Telur, Roti Bom, and Roti Bawang cultures in the United States. Our curries in the United States are milder than those in Malaysia, and the food portions are larger,' said Michelle Yaw, Darren Yaw's wife, the head food scientist of GCG Asia Eats.

"Our goal is to bring the Malaysian delicacies menu to the United States markets. Grilled Satay, Roti Canai, and Nasi Briyani are also new additions to the American vegan menu," Darren Yaw said.

In terms of market category challenges, Darren Yaw stated, "With the explosion of brand options at the store, for an American consumer, it is a difficult choice to make, especially not knowing how these products are sourced and handled." GCG Asia Eats has always stood for trust, quality, and value, and with this new launch, it will bring our brand promise to life."

Furthermore, Michelle Yaw, Darren Yaw's wife, the head food scientist of GCG Asia Eats, commented on the campaign inspiration and shared some thoughts on what makes this campaign unique. "This past year, with all of its challenges, proved to us that nothing matters more than family, and one way we all stayed positive and connected was through cooking," she says.

Darren Yaw's wife is determined to preserve and promote South-East Asian foods while focusing on stress reduction and immunity building. "It motivated us to make lifestyle changes and prioritise our health and family," she said.

GCG Asia Eats is a company that produces and sells a variety of fresh plant-based South East Asian cuisines. It is a family-owned food and beverage company that provides health-conscious consumers with 100% plant-based, whole, natural, and made using the highest-quality, non-GMO ingredients available. Founded by Darren Yaw and his wife, Michelle Yaw, GCG Asia Eats' goal is towards healthier diets and to help reduce the global food chain's environmental impact.

