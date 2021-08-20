- (PLX AI) - STG shares are seen rising today after the company reported better-than-expected results late yesterday and upgraded its guidance.
- • Q2 adjusted EBITDA was DKK 606 million vs. estimate DKK 567 million
- • EBITDA growth outlook for the full year was raised to 16%-20% (from 12%-18%) on continued high demand for handmade cigars
- • The guidance may be conservative, suggesting the consensus is likely to be upgraded at least another 2-4%, Carnegie said
- • The high demand for handmade cigars is increasingly likely to be a new normal level, SEB said
- • Momentum continued to be strong in Q2 and synergies from Agio Cigars are seemingly being realized faster than anticipated, Nordea said
