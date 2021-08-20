Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2021) - Investmentpitch Media video features Globex Mining Enterprises (TSX: GMX) (OTCQX: GLBXF) ( FSE: G1MN), an exploration and holding company with a large portfolio of assets. With an extensive portfolio of more than 200 exploration property assets and royalties covering precious, base and specialty metals, Globex gives investors diversification by investing in just one company.

Projects range from advanced exploration to pre-feasibility, with royalties attached to more than 50 early to advanced stage properties for gold, base metals and industrial minerals. The advanced stage projects include more than 40 former mines with more than 50 properties having historic or NI 43-101 resources.

By having a diversified portfolio covering various commodities, Globex can capitalize on current interest in the market for a specific commodity, and given the company's transaction activity, investors can be assured of a steady flow of news.

The company's experienced management, and professional board, has an impressive track record of conserving capital and limiting dilution by finding partners to fund the high-risk, more expensive exploration and development of projects, while building shareholder value through the receipt of short-term payments and long-term royalties.

The shares are currently trading at $1.15, and based on approximately 55.3 million shares outstanding, the company is capitalized at approximately $63.6 million. The company's portfolio of more than $30 million in cash and shares of other companies alone is valued at approximately $0.54 per share, with no debt.

Furthermore, Globex has a normal course issuer bid in place to repurchase up to 1 million shares.

Except for one significant silver project in Germany, which is under option to Excellon Resources, the company is focused on North America, a region with low political risk.

Let's look at a couple of the company's significant recent activities. The company just closed the sale of its Mid-Tennessee Zinc Mine royalty to an assignee of Electric Royalties for $13,750,000, 8,752,860 shares of Electric Royalties, and 5,348,970 warrants of Electric Royalties, making Globex the largest shareholder of Electric Royalties.

In June, Globex sold some projects in Quebec to Yamana Gold, for $15 million, retaining a 2% gross metal royalty. Globex received an initial payment of $4 million which Globex elected to take in shares, with the balance of $11 million, which Globex may also elect to receive in shares, to be received over 4 years.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.GlobexMining.com, contact Jack Stoch, P.Geo., President and CEO, at 819-979-5242 or email info@GlobexMining.com.

