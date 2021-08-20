Beijing, China--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2021) - Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) ("Glory Star" or the "Company"), a NASDAQ-listed digital media platform and content-driven e-commerce company in China, is expected to be able to further increase its profitability with its growing market share and economy of scale.

The company reported a 15.8% growth in its Non-GAAP net income to US$16.9 million for the six-months ended June 30 from US$14.6 million in the same period of last year.

During the first half of this year, the company's total revenues grew 144.6% to US$71.9 million from US$29.4 million, thanks to the increase in advertising revenues and Cheers e-Mall marketplace service revenue, primarily attributable to the development and promotion of its mobile and online businesses.

Income from operations surged 40.9% to US$16.2 million from US$11.5 million.

During the first half year of 2021, the company successfully grew its top and bottom lines as it allocated more resources to sales and marketing to augment its brand equity and fuel its long-term growth engine.

The company's rising economy of scale will allow it to gradually reduce operating expenses and capitalize on the rising popularity of video content and deliver lasting shareholder value.

At the end of June 30, the number of downloads of the company's Cheers App reached 215.6 million, up from 121 million a year earlier. The increase in the number, a key indicator of the attractiveness and usability of its Cheers App and its e-Mall platform traffic, showed that it had successfully converted viewers of its content to its Cheers App.

Average daily active users (DAUs) of the app grew to 7.1 million from 4.5 million for the same period. Stock Keeping Units (SKUs) on its Cheers e-Mall platform jumped to 231,630 from 19,984.

Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of the Cheers App reached US$181.2 million in the first six months of this year, compared with US$20 million in the same period of 2020. The increase in GMV was driven significantly by its ability to attract and retain users to its Cheers App through its professionally produced content and its ability to further enhance its product offerings.

The company has a strong commitment to its corporate mission, meticulous execution of growth strategies, methodical expansion in both overseas and domestic markets, proactive engagement of Generation Z users through innovative products, and prudent investment in sales and marketing initiatives. It plans to refine its competitive edge in content-driven e-commerce of premium lifestyle, deepen its expertise in integrating quality content with lifestyle commerce, and expand the company's brand influence among Generation Z consumers on a global basis.

During the first half year, the resurgence of COVID-19 and its Delta variant caused the Chinese government to impose travel restrictions within mainland China, particularly in the southern regions of the country.

The company temporarily suspended the production of its traditional "Cheers Series" TV programs, thus resulting in a decline in its cost of revenues during the first six month of 2021. Once the travel restrictions are eased, the company will resume its content production activities in the second half of this year.

As of June 30, 2021, the company had cash and cash equivalents of US$20.3 million, compared with US$17.7 million at the end of last year.

Blockchain and AI technologies

Since its establishment in 2016, Glory Star has pioneered a unique, new business model integrating e-commerce services with premium video content. With the use of blockchain and AI technologies in its systems, the company has become a leading online digital media and entertainment company in China, with a strong track record both in terms of viewership and production capabilities. The company launched its Cheers App in 2018 to integrate e-commerce services with professionally generated content (PGC).

During the first half, the company produced many more live streaming shows and started to provide title sponsor advertising services at a higher price point. It also spent substantially on the development of the Cheers Chat and Cheers Car.

The company plans to provide more user-generated content (UGC) by forming partnerships with other platforms. It will allow global users to upload their content to its video platforms in the fourth quarter of this year while users will receive advertising revenue or get rewards from viewers directly.

The company will also allow content providers to use its software-as-a-service (SaaS) supply chain system with the blockchain technology that will help them match with relevant merchandisers. Content providers will be able to share the revenue from the sales of products on their video accounts.

The company's ability to integrate premium lifestyle content, including short videos, online variety shows, online dramas, live streaming, its Cheers lifestyle video series, e-Mall, and mobile app, along with innovative e-commerce offerings on its platform enables it to pursue its mission of enriching people's lives.

Its large and active user base has created valuable engagement opportunities with consumers and enhanced platform stickiness with thousands of domestic and international brands.

Non-fungible token

Glory Star's Naschain platform offers one-stop solutions, which include smart contract, multichain universe and cross-chain consensus mechanisms, to users with its blockchain technology. It can help e-shoppers trace the origins of the products, avoid buying counterfeit goods, lower their logistics costs and protect their privacy.

The company has signed an agreement with the Beijing Minsheng Art Museum to use the company's non-fungible token (NFT) technology, which can be used in copy-rights' registration, verification, transaction and valuation, to protect the intellectual property of the museum's artworks. The company will be able to boost its market share by acquiring some NFT service providers.

